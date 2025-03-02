DT
PT
What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in Rohtak

What our readers say: Stray cattle menace in Rohtak

Updated At : 07:58 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
THE district continues to grapple with the menace of stray cattle, with animals roaming freely on roads, posing a serious risks to commuters and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic. The situation worsens at night when the number of cattle on roads increases, as these are often let loose after milking to graze outdoors.

Sandeep Khatri, Rohtak

Mosquitoes breeding in Narwana’s open drains

DRAINS without concrete covers along the main Patiala highway here remain choked with mud and garbage, which is too nauseating for shopkeepers and the general public. Whenever the sanitation staff of Nagar Parishad decongests these, muck comes out on roads. During rains, it gets pushed back into drains, causing them to become mosquito breeding spots. It should be ensured that all drains remain properly covered with concrete slabs after thorough cleaning so that the drainage system of the city works efficiently.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

