What our readers say: Stray dogs roam around Brahma Sarovar area

IN Kurukshetra, Brahma Sarovar is a very famous holy place. Thousands of pilgrims visit the area every day and hundreds of local people come here for their morning and evening walks. Braham Sarovar is full of stray dogs. These dogs are a cause of concern for the safety of those visiting the sarovar. The KDB should take necessary action and ensure that the complete Sarowar area is rid of the canines. —Sarabjit Singh, Kurukshetra

Garbage accumulation in Gurugram sector

Muck is strewn all-round the gates and the green belt of Sector 51 in Gurugram. Complaints sent to the authorities have not had any impact. It is not known who will take the responsibility.The administration should take cognisance of the issue and set things right. —Gian P Kansal, Gurugram