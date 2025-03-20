What our readers say: Streetlights operating during the day in Panchkula

IN Sector 7 of Panchkula recently, sectoral streetlights were spotted “working” during the day. For sure, such lackadaisical attitude of the Electricity Department can hardly be appreciated as it goes against the underlying spirit of the famous saying “electricity saved is

electricity produced”. —SK Gupta, Panchkula

Unauthorised dairies in residential areas a hazard

unauthorised dairies in residential areas here pose a hazard to the residents’ health. Also, dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines here, contributing to the problem of frequent choking of sewers. Recently, residents of the Ansal township raised this issue before the newly elected councillor of the area. The Municipal Corporation should shift unauthorised dairies immediately. —Vijay Kumar, Panipat