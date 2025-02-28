What our readers say: Swachh Bharat Mission takes a hit

The Ambala Municipal Corporation is not giving any attention to the cleanliness in Sector 9 for the past some time. I fail to understand as to what happened to Swachh Bharat Mission. The momentum built by NGOs, students and other entities seems to be missing. Garbage can be spotted lying at several places, giving a dismal look. The administration must look into the issue seriously.

GIAN P KANSAL, Ambala City

Traffic congestion at Singhu border

the Singhu border continues to remain partially blocked due to presence of concrete barricades installed during the farmers’ stir. As a result, traffic congestion continues to cause prolonged delays, creating immense inconvenience for daily commuters. Educational institutions and the citizens of Sonepat strongly demand the prompt removal of all barriers at the Delhi-Haryana border to ensure smooth traffic movement.

DR NAVEEN KUMAR MALIK, Sonepat

