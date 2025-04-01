What our readers say: Traffic norms being flouted in Rohtak

TRAFFIC norms are frequently violated at the Sonepat stand in Rohtak, especially during the evenings due to the absence of the police. Commuters often ignore red lights, resulting in a chaotic traffic situation at the busy intersection. The lack of discipline increases the risk of road accidents. Police authorities must ensure compliance to traffic rules by commuters to avoid mishaps. —Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Incomplete drain work irks shopkeepers

THE municipal council has been working on a drainage project for the city’s wastewater on Kosli Road here. Over six months have passed, but the work on the drains is yet to be completed. This has left shopkeepers of the area livid. It also greatly inconveniences passers-by. Complaints have been submitted to the authorities concerned, but to no avail. —Jai Prakash, Jhajjar