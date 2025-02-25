DT
Home / Haryana / What our readers say: Trucks carrying loose bamboo sticks a threat

What our readers say: Trucks carrying loose bamboo sticks a threat

Updated At : 09:22 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
a truck was spotted on the Ambala City-Ambala Cantonment stretch carrying loose wooden bamboo sticks. The sticks could have fallen off the vehicle, potentially harming motorists severely. As per the traffic rules, RED bunting is necessary to caution commuters driving behind such vehicles. Action should be taken against negligent truck drivers for the safety of the commuters. —Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Ensure upkeep of toilets at toll plaza

THE maintenance of the toilets at the toll plaza located within the revenue limits of Madina village is quite dissatisfactory. Toilets and urinals stink badly. The floor of the building is covered with thick layer of sand. It is the basic responsibility of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide neat and clean infrastructure to people. The NHAI should pay special attention to the proper cleanliness of toilets at toll plazas. —Baljeet Singh Deep, Rohtak

