Home / Haryana / What our readers say: Underpass needed at railway gate 68-C

Railway gate 68-C in Dhinga Khera Colony of Karnal has suddenly been closed after a wall was built here. The Delhi-Ambala railway line was laid in 1860, on which railway gate 68-C was constructed before Independence to facilitate the movement...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:38 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Railway gate 68-C in Dhinga Khera Colony of Karnal has suddenly been closed after a wall was built here. The Delhi-Ambala railway line was laid in 1860, on which railway gate 68-C was constructed before Independence to facilitate the movement of landowners whose land was acquired for the purpose. The Railways has violated the rights of these people by closing the gate, which is unjust. The authorities concerned should construct an underpass at this railway gate, and the wall should be demolished as a temporary measure. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Monkey menace in Rohtak

MONKEYS roaming about on roads and in parks has become a sight too common for Rohtak residents. These simians not only scare and attack residents, but also damage household articles and steal eatables from houses. The authorities concerned should take action in this regard. —Shyam Lal Katyal, Rohtak

