What put Karnal ahead of other Haryana cities in Swachh Survekshan 2025?

The Karnal city has secured the top position in Haryana in Swachh Survekshan 2025, earning the President’s Award for cleanliness. It has become the first municipal corporation in Haryana to receive this prestigious recognition for the second consecutive time. However, its ranking at national level is yet to be announced. Last year also, it received the President Award by securing third place in cleanliness in the country. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday. Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Meena and Municipal Commissioner Saloni Sharma received the award in the presence of the Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Here is what you need to know about the initiatives which contributed maximum in top ranking and what are the future plans.

How did Karnal overcome its earlier decline?

Karnal’s journey has not been without setbacks. Its national ranking fell from 85th in 2022 to 115th in 2023 among cities with a population above one lakh. Before it, the city had secured 86th position in 2021, 17th in 2020, 24th in 2019, 41st in 2018 and 65th in 2017. As per the authorities, focus on sanitation, infrastructure, waste management and administrative accountability have jointly contributed in achieving this tag. One of the biggest contributors has been the strengthening of door-to-door garbage collection. Instead of allowing waste to accumulate at neighbourhood collection points, the municipal corporation has focused on collecting household waste and transporting it to the solid waste processing plant. Besides, Karnal is a dustbin-free city which has also made it among the cleanest cities of the state.

What has been the biggest factor behind the improvement?

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As per the MC Commissioner Saloni Sharma, apart from door-to-door collection, waste segregation was a key component as more than 50 per cent of total waste collected daily in the city is now being segregated into wet and dry categories. This separation helps improve the functioning and efficiency of the solid waste processing plant. The Municipal Corporation has also been working to create awareness among residents about responsible waste disposal. The objective is to ensure that waste is segregated at source rather than mixed together and separated only after reaching processing facilities. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta considers it was a result of collective efforts. She says collective efforts of residents, municipal councillors, ward committee members, sanitation workers and the entire municipal corporation team resulted in this achievement. She acknowledged the contribution of sanitation workers, sanitation inspectors, supervisors and other field staff who continue their duties under challenging circumstances.

What is the next target and when will its preparations begin?

The municipal corporation has already set its sights on Swachh Survekshan 2026-27. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta on Thursday has exhorted councillors, ward committees and residents to begin preparations immediately, with the ambitious objective of securing the country’s number one position. She has emphasised that cleanliness should not be treated as an exercise undertaken merely to win awards. It must become a continuous civic responsibility and an integral part of everyday life.

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Which areas will be the focus going forward?

As per the authorities, the next phase of Karnal’s cleanliness campaign will focus on four-way waste segregation. The MC Commissioner Saloni Sharma urges households to use four separate dustbins as prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, strengthening segregation at source and ensuring better utilisation of collected waste, involvement of residents, councillors, ward committees and social organisations, maintaining roads, markets, residential areas and other public places, promoting responsible waste disposal and reducing pollution, improving roads, traffic management, drainage systems, green spaces and other public amenities, ensuring sanitation teams maintain consistent standards across all wards.

What next for Karnal?

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Winning a cleanliness award once can be an achievement, but retaining the distinction for a second consecutive year requires consistency, planning and public cooperation. Karnal has demonstrated just that by emerging as the Haryana’s top-ranked city in Swachh Survekshan 2025 and receiving the President’s Award for the second consecutive time. The President’s Award is a recognition of Karnal’s progress, but it also raises expectations. For Karnal, the next milestone is no longer just being Haryana’s cleanest city. It is competing for the top spot in the country. Achieving that ambition will depend on one essential factor: turning cleanliness from a municipal campaign into a daily habit of every citizen.