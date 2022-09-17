What's diameter? It's back to learning for Haryana judicial officer

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 16

It is back to learning for a judicial officer unaware of the difference between an inch and a centimetre, and diameter and circumference.

Correct description of weapon vital The correct description of a weapon is of utmost importance in injury cases as the nature of the weapon used by the accused, apart from other circumstances, reveals his intentions ie as to whether intention was just to inflict injury or to make an attempt to commit culpable homicide or murder. — Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill, Punjab and Haryana HC

Taking note of the officer’s lack of awareness, the Punjab and Haryana High Court told Ambala Additional Sessions Judge (ADJ) to call the presiding officer before apprising her of the difference.

The direction by Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill came on a petition by the complainant against an order passed by Ambala Judicial Magistrate (First Class) on December 6, 2018, vide which the court ordered the framing of the charges “only” for voluntarily causing hurt, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and house-trespass under Sections 323, 325 and 452 with Section 34 of the IPC.

The petitioner’s contention was that charges for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means under Section 326 ought to have been framed as well.

The prosecution’s case was that the accused inflicted injuries on the petitioner’s daughter with a “sariya” or an iron rod. Justice Gill asserted that the Bench could not help noticing that the trial court had either not responsibly cared to comply with its directions on the “details of the dimensions” or was unaware of the difference between the two standard measurement units — centimetre and inch.

Justice Gill asserted that the court had been asking for correct dimensions, particularly about the thickness of the “sariya” as the Bench felt a 3-inch diameter was unusual. It would, rather, be classified as a “thick iron rod”.

“The correct description of a weapon is of utmost importance in injury cases as the nature of the weapon used by the accused, apart from other circumstances, reveals his intentions ie as to whether intention was just to inflict injury or to make an attempt to commit culpable homicide or murder. While a ‘sariya’ may be sufficient just to cause injuries, a person can be bludgeoned to death with a 3-inch thick heavy rod,” Justice Gill asserted.

Dismissing the petition as it lacked “merit”, Justice Gill added the measurements were not required to be accurate to “millimetre or its fraction, but good enough to give the court a fair idea and should not be misleading.

Justice Gill added the circumference could be ascertained by wrapping a flexible measuring tape around it. “As such, ADJ-I, Ambala, is requested to call the presiding officer concerned whenever convenient during the next week and to apprise her of the difference…The weapon shall be measured by ADJ-I in the presiding officer’s presence,” the judge said.