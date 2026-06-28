What’s your dosha?

The fundamental principle of Ayurveda is to maintain harmony with nature. This philosophy holds that everything in the universe is also found within the human body. Each person is a unique combination of the five elements of nature: ether or space, air, fire, water, and earth. Ayurveda identifies three primary life forces that govern all bodily functions: Vata (wind) — composed of ether and air; Pitta (bile) — associated with fire and water; and Kapha (phlegm) — made up of water and earth. The balance of these three doshas, or Tridoshas, in the human body is crucial for overall health.
An imbalance, whether increased or decreased, can lead to various ailments. Achieving a perfect balance in these vital life forces results in a healthy state of the body, encompassing the mind, body, and spirit.
These doshas are determined at conception and influence everything from physical traits to mental capacities and emotional balance.
According to Ayurveda, health and diseases depend on the normalcy and vitiation of these doshas, and treatments are based on balancing them to be in harmony.
— Excerpted from ‘Harmony: Essential Ayurveda for All’ by Gita Ramesh, with permission from Roli
Vata Dosha: Pumpkin and spinach sauté
Ingredients
2 tbsp ghee
1 small pumpkin, diced
100 gm spinach, finely chopped
2 bell peppers, diced
½ tsp turmeric powder
½ tsp cumin seeds
¼ tsp black pepper powder
Salt, to taste
Vata dosha
Typically, these individuals are slender, have dry skin, cold hands and feet, and tend to be creative and enthusiastic but may also be anxious or fearful when imbalanced.
Instructions
- Heat the ghee in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the pumpkin, spinach, and bell peppers. Saute until the vegetables are tender yet still crisp, about 5-7 minutes.
- Sprinkle the turmeric, cumin, black pepper powder, and salt. Stir well to combine.
- Cook for 2 more minutes to allow the flavours to meld. Serve hot with your choice of pancake (such as ragi, wheat dosa, or rice dosa).
Kapha Dosha: Rice with lemon and ginger
Ingredients
5 curry leaves
Salt, to taste
1 tsp oil
6 shallots
½ tsp lemon zest
Water as needed
½ tsp cumin seeds
2 cups cooked rice
¼ tsp turmeric powder
¼ tsp mustard seeds
1 dry red chilli, broken
½ cup fresh shelled green peas
½ tbsp finely chopped ginger
½ cup chopped carrots
½ cup chopped beans
Kapha Dosha
Often heavier in build, they have smooth and oily skin and tend to be calm, loving, and compassionate. May experience weight gain and show symptoms of lethargy when in imbalance.
Instructions
- In a large pan over medium heat, combine the carrots, beans, peas, turmeric, and salt. Add about half a cup of water and stir well.
- Cover the pan with a lid and cook until all the water evaporates. Remove from the heat and transfer the vegetables to a bowl.
- In the same pan, heat the oil over medium heat.
- Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.
- Now add the ginger, dry red chilli, and curry leaves. Stir well to combine.
- Coarsely crush the cumin seeds and shallots in a mortar and pestle.
- Now add to the pan and sauté until well-fried and browned.
- Transfer the cooked vegetables back into the pan.
- Stir well until the spices and herbs coat the vegetables evenly.
- Add the cooked rice, lemon zest, and gently toss.
Pitta Dosha: Quinoa and vegetable stir-fry
Ingredients
1 cup quinoa
2 cups water
2 tbsp coconut oil
1 zucchini, diced
1 carrot, diced
200 gm tofu, diced
1 tbsp minced ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 green bell pepper, diced
Salt and black pepper, to taste
Pitta Dosha
They are usually of medium build, have fair or reddish skin, and are often intelligent and ambitious. When there is an imbalance, they may be prone to anger, irritability, and inflammation.
Instructions
- Rinse the quinoa under cold water in a fine-mesh strainer. Drain well.
- In a medium-size saucepan over high heat, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the quinoa and stir well. Reduce the heat to low and cover the an with a lid. Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the water is absorbed and quinoa is tender. Remove from heat and leave covered for 5 minutes. You can fluff with a fork after removing the lid.
- In a large pan or wok, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add the minced ginger and garlic and sauté for about 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Now add the bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, and tofu. Stir-fry for about 5-7 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender-crisp and tofu is lightly browned.
- Add the prepared quinoa to these vegetables and gently stir to combine.
- Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
- Serve the quinoa and vegetable stir-fry hot. You can also garnish with fresh herbs like mint and coriander.