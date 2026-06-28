What’s your dosha?

The fundamental principle of Ayurveda is to maintain harmony with nature. This philosophy holds that everything in the universe is also found within the human body. Each person is a unique combination of the five elements of nature: ether or space, air, fire, water, and earth. Ayurveda identifies three primary life forces that govern all bodily functions: Vata (wind) — composed of ether and air; Pitta (bile) — associated with fire and water; and Kapha (phlegm) — made up of water and earth. The balance of these three doshas, or Tridoshas, in the human body is crucial for overall health.

Advertisement

An imbalance, whether increased or decreased, can lead to various ailments. Achieving a perfect balance in these vital life forces results in a healthy state of the body, encompassing the mind, body, and spirit.

Advertisement

These doshas are determined at conception and influence everything from physical traits to mental capacities and emotional balance.

Advertisement

According to Ayurveda, health and diseases depend on the normalcy and vitiation of these doshas, and treatments are based on balancing them to be in harmony.

— Excerpted from ‘Harmony: Essential Ayurveda for All’ by Gita Ramesh, with permission from Roli

Advertisement

Vata Dosha: Pumpkin and spinach sauté

Ingredients

2 tbsp ghee

1 small pumpkin, diced

100 gm spinach, finely chopped

2 bell peppers, diced

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Salt, to taste

Vata dosha

Typically, these individuals are slender, have dry skin, cold hands and feet, and tend to be creative and enthusiastic but may also be anxious or fearful when imbalanced.

Instructions

Heat the ghee in a skillet over medium heat.

Add the pumpkin, spinach, and bell peppers. Saute until the vegetables are tender yet still crisp, about 5-7 minutes.

Sprinkle the turmeric, cumin, black pepper powder, and salt. Stir well to combine.

Cook for 2 more minutes to allow the flavours to meld. Serve hot with your choice of pancake (such as ragi, wheat dosa, or rice dosa).

Kapha Dosha: Rice with lemon and ginger

Ingredients

5 curry leaves

Salt, to taste

1 tsp oil

6 shallots

½ tsp lemon zest

Water as needed

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 cups cooked rice

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp mustard seeds

1 dry red chilli, broken

½ cup fresh shelled green peas

½ tbsp finely chopped ginger

½ cup chopped carrots

½ cup chopped beans

Kapha Dosha

Often heavier in build, they have smooth and oily skin and tend to be calm, loving, and compassionate. May experience weight gain and show symptoms of lethargy when in imbalance.

Instructions

In a large pan over medium heat, combine the carrots, beans, peas, turmeric, and salt. Add about half a cup of water and stir well.

Cover the pan with a lid and cook until all the water evaporates. Remove from the heat and transfer the vegetables to a bowl.

In the same pan, heat the oil over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.

Now add the ginger, dry red chilli, and curry leaves. Stir well to combine.

Coarsely crush the cumin seeds and shallots in a mortar and pestle.

Now add to the pan and sauté until well-fried and browned.

Transfer the cooked vegetables back into the pan.

Stir well until the spices and herbs coat the vegetables evenly.

Add the cooked rice, lemon zest, and gently toss.

Pitta Dosha: Quinoa and vegetable stir-fry

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 zucchini, diced

1 carrot, diced

200 gm tofu, diced

1 tbsp minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 green bell pepper, diced

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Pitta Dosha

They are usually of medium build, have fair or reddish skin, and are often intelligent and ambitious. When there is an imbalance, they may be prone to anger, irritability, and inflammation.

Instructions