Wheat arrival at mandis touches 39.65 LMT; 10.92 LMT procured

As of April 12, about 39.65 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in mandis across the state during the current rabi procurement season. According to an official spokesperson, around 2.44 lakh farmers have completed the biometric verification process for procuring of 30.90 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. Of this, 10.92 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured and approximately Rs 188 crore has been transferred into farmers’ bank accounts.

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Mustard procurement in the state started on March 28, while wheat procurement started on April 1. The Government of India has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) for mustard and wheat at Rs 6,200 and Rs 2,585 per quintal, respectively. A total of 112 mandis or purchase centres have been opened in the state for mustard procurement, while wheat procurement is being carried out at 416 mandis. Additionally, 264 alternate procurement sites have been opened for wheat.

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