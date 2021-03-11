Wheat bags found underweight in Rohtak grain market: Hafed

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 6

Hafed, the government procurement agency, has found wheat bags to be underweight. These were procured at the Rohtak Grain Market this season at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,015 per quintal.

It has asked commission agents, engaged in the procurement process, to depositthe required wheat. It has also warned them that they would deduct the cost of wheat from their commission on failing to comply with the directives.

The commission agents fumed over the development and refused to deposit more wheat pleading that weight of the wheat might have gone down due to the drop in its moisture level as the produce remained lying at the grain market in the scorching heat several days after the procurement.

“The wheat procured is weighed at the godown when it is brought from the grain market. Arhtiyas are bound to to fill in for the loss, if any. Of the total, 300-quintal wheat was less as per the procurement record hence the arhtiyas concerned have been asked to fill in for the loss at the earliest,” said Pradeep Deswal, Manager at Hafed, Rohtak.

He maintained none of the arhtiyas had so far deposited the wheat despite being asked for the same thrice. “Now, we are planning to send their names to the headquarters so that the cost can be recovered by deducting it from their commission, which is 2.5 per cent per quintal,” said Deswal, adding that a report in this regard will be sent to the headquarters by the end of this week.

Mukesh Bansal, president, New Grain Market Dealers Association, Rohtak, has termed the action as unjustified stating that three government agencies — Hafed, Haryana State Warehouse Corporation and DFSC — had procured the wheat this season but only Hafed had detected the loss. “All bags do not have accurate amount of produce, some have the produce in excess while some have lesser amount. This time, Hafed is not counting the produce in excess but wanting arhtiyas meet the loss.” said Bansal.