Wheat harvesting likely to pick up pace by April 10: Experts

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

Though the wheat procurement has started, scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) along with officials of the Agriculture Department and Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) expect the harvesting is likely to pick up pace by April 10.

They said the night temperature was still a bit low, which wasn’t conducive for harvesting. “The day temperature is high, but it’s still low at night. We expect the harvesting may pick up pace by April 10, as the night temperature is expected to increase in a couple of days,” said Dr GP Singh, Director, IIWBR.

He expects that the country would achieve another milestone this year by producing 112 MT of wheat against the target of 110 MT. During the last year, the country had produced 109.6 MT of wheat, which is also a record production. “Several wheat varieties are likely to contribute to the good production this year as well. We expect a record production this time.”

Ishwar Rana, District Marketing Enforcement Officer, said due to early dry spell, wheat harvesting started around 10 days in advance because of which the arrival till April 4 this year was higher than the last season.

As per the data, till April 4 last year, all mandis had received around 72,697 quintal of wheat, while 1,10,840 quintal have arrived this season. The agencies had purchased around 22,000 quintal so far, Rana said. —