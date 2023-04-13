Wheat harvesting picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 12

With the temperature rising days after rain, wheat harvesting has picked up pace in Karnal and Kaithal districts. Farmers have pressed combine harvesters into service along with harvesting through manual methods.

The prediction of rain along with strong winds between April 17 and 20 have increased farmers’ worries and they have expedited the harvesting, said Kewal, a farmer of Gharaunda block.

“Unprecedented weather conditions are prevailing this season, due to which we have been facing a lot of problems. Last week we witnessed rain along with strong winds, which delayed harvesting. But now we have increased the pace of harvesting as the temperature has become moderate,” said Rishpal Singh, a farmer of Nilokheri block.

After facing low arrival in the initial days due to adverse climatic conditions, the grain markets in Karnal and Kaithal districts are witnessing a good arrival in the past three to four days.

All 22 purchase centres in Karnal district have witnessed arrival of 35.20 lakh quintals of wheat till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, of which around 28 lakh quintals have been purchased. Last year, Karnal district received 56.75 lakh quintals, said the District Marketing Enforcement Officer, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

The grain markets in Kaithal have recorded an arrival of 16.25 lakh quintals of wheat till Tuesday evening, of which 10.66 lakh quintals have been procured by government agencies, while around 6,600 quintals by private buyers.

Karam Chand, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Kaithal, said out of a total 1.75 lakh hectare wheat area, around 30 per cent have been harvested.

The authorities consider that rain has not caused much loss. “We are observing that the rainfall has not caused much damage as the department has increased the average yield to 20 quintals from 18 quintals last year,” said Karam Chand.

Procurement resumes in Rohtak

Rohtak: The purchase of wheat, which remained stalled due to confusion prevailing amongst arhtiyas over different categories of lustre loss and resentment amongst farmers for a cut of up to Rs 37 per quintal, resumed at Rohtak by Wednesday afternoon. Devender Singh Dhull, Secretary, Market Committee, Rohtak, confirmed that the purchase of wheat had resumed at the local grain markets. As per an official statement, 1,468 metric tonnes of wheat and 7,029 metric tonnes of mustard have been purchased at the local grain markets so far. — TNS