Wheat harvesting picks up pace in Yamunanagar as weather clears

As the weather cleared after rains wreaked havoc in the first week of April, wheat harvesting has picked up pace in Yamunanagar district.

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The presence of harvesting combines has suddenly increased in fields. Besides, labourers can also be seen actively engaged in wheat harvesting. “For several days, harvesting operations were disrupted due to adverse weather conditions. However, with clear skies in the past two days, farmers have resumed wheat harvesting,” said Joginder Singh, a farmer of Devdhar village, adding that harvesting was being carried out at a rapid pace.

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Another farmer, Anil Kaushik of Jathlana village, said if the weather remained clear, harvesting and threshing activities would gain even more momentum. “Strong sunlight and winds are helping reduce moisture levels in crops, making it easier to proceed with harvesting,” Kaushik said.

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Deputy Commissioner Preeti said the arrival of wheat at grain markets was gradually increasing and the purchase was being done smoothly by the government procurement agencies.

“A total of 53,541 MT of wheat has arrived at 13 grain markets of the district till April 11. Of this, 39,645 MT of wheat has been purchased,” the Deputy Commissioner said. However, lifting of procured wheat is happening at a slow pace in the district. According to information, only 4,378 MT of procured wheat (11.04%) had been lifted till April 11.