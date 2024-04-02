Wheat harvesting yet to begin in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 1

The procurement of wheat produce, which was slated to begin today, has got delayed as the crops are yet to be harvested. As per the officials concerned, the arrival of wheat in mandis may take another week or so.

“We had made the arrangements for wheat purchase, but the produce has not arrived yet. Its arrival is likely to take nearly 7-8 days,” said Devender Dhull, Secretary, Market Committee, Rohtak.

As per official sources, wheat crops were sown on nearly 1 lakh hectares in Rohtak district this season and the government agencies are expecting that nearly 2.25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat produce will arrive in the mandis of the district.

“Every grain of the produce will be purchased,” said Dhull.

