Wheat harvesting yet to begin in Rohtak

Rohtak, April 1
The procurement of wheat produce, which was slated to begin today, has got delayed as the crops are yet to be harvested. As per the officials concerned, the arrival of wheat in mandis may take another week or so.
“We had made the arrangements for wheat purchase, but the produce has not arrived yet. Its arrival is likely to take nearly 7-8 days,” said Devender Dhull, Secretary, Market Committee, Rohtak.
As per official sources, wheat crops were sown on nearly 1 lakh hectares in Rohtak district this season and the government agencies are expecting that nearly 2.25 lakh metric tonnes of wheat produce will arrive in the mandis of the district.
“Every grain of the produce will be purchased,” said Dhull.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...