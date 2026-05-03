Wheat procurement under scanner in Karnal amid suspected inflow from UP

After the alleged paddy procurement scam during the last Kharif season, wheat procurement in the current Rabi season has come under the district administration’s scanner amid suspicions of wheat arriving from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and being procured in local grain markets.

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This comes despite the state government adopting stringent norms for the 2026-27 season to plug loopholes and ensure accountability.

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Farmers are required to register on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB)’ portal, undergo Aadhaar-based biometric verification (either personally or through three nominated persons), and upload photographs of tractor-trolleys loaded with wheat displaying registration numbers to obtain gate passes.

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In addition, grain markets and warehouses have been geo-fenced for real-time monitoring. Authorities claim that without portal registration, no farmer is allowed to sell produce in the grain market. However, these measures have triggered protests from farmers, who are demanding their withdrawal.

Despite these safeguards, sources suggest that arhtiyas allegedly exploited gaps in the system. Wheat purchased from UP below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is suspected to have entered Haryana’s procurement chain using leftover farmer registrations on the MFMB portal.

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Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma has constituted a special inquiry team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Raiya to investigate the arrival of wheat from UP in Karnal’s grain markets despite a ban. The probe aims to determine how wheat from unregistered farmers entered the system and whether traders colluded with local officials to bypass biometric verification and gate pass requirements.

So far, the team has suspended 13 arhtiya licences—four in Karnal grain market, six in Indri, and three in the Biana sub-yard. A few tractor-trolleys have also been sent back to Uttar Pradesh after verification by patwaris at the Gharaunda grain market. “Our team is verifying procurement in different grain markets. We have suspended 13 licences and further investigation is underway. Action will be taken against those involved,” said Dr Sharma.

To curb the inflow of wheat from UP, two nakas have been set up along the Haryana–UP border, with round-the-clock monitoring by duty magistrates and police personnel. “No unregistered farmer is allowed to bring wheat through these nakas,” he added. ADC Rahul Raiya said the inquiry has been expanded and CCTV footage from grain markets as well as border checkpoints is being examined.

The district has recorded an arrival of 7.85 lakh metric tonnes of wheat so far, of which 7.57 lakh MT has been procured. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department procured 3.01 lakh MT, Hafed 3.47 lakh MT, the Haryana Warehousing Corporation 1.03 lakh MT, and the Food Corporation of India 4,543 MT. Of this, 6.6 lakh MT has already been lifted from mandis, according to district administration data.