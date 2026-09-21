With the wheat sowing season approaching, farmers in Bhuna of Fatehabad district rushed to arrange DAP fertiliser on Monday, leading to long queues and a brief commotion at the IFFCO Kisan Seva Kendra.

The crowd grew rapidly before the centre opened, as the farmers arrived after receiving information on Sunday that a fresh DAP supply had reached the centre. With the rush becoming difficult to manage, the staff sought police assistance to maintain order.

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The centre in-charge, Mukesh Kumar, took the distribution records to the Bhuna police station. The farmers were then lined up outside the station and given tokens under the police supervision. The tokens were issued to ensure an orderly distribution and prevent the farmers from receiving more fertiliser than the prescribed quantity.

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Kumar said 2,400 bags of DAP had arrived at the centre. The fertiliser was being distributed to the farmers according to the quantity fixed against their tokens.

The farmers standing in the queue, including Ramesh Poonia, Rajendra Singh, Krishna Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh, Baljit Singh and Harpal Singh, said they had been trying to arrange DAP since Sunday evening and had been waiting in the queue since Monday morning.

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The farmers said the demand for DAP rose during the wheat sowing season, prompting them to arrange the fertiliser in advance to avoid shortages or delays when the sowing began.

The police-assisted token system helped the centre manage the crowd and continue the distribution process in a more orderly manner.