Wheelchair factory gutted in Gurugram fire

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 14

A wheelchair manufacturing company was gutted in fire at Sector 4, IMT, Manesar today.

An official of the fire brigade, Narender Yadav said, “At 5.15 pm, the department received the information of the blaze at Forza Medi India Private Limited located at Plot No. 166 in Sector 4. We were able to see a cloud of smoke as we approached the spot. We tried to douse the blaze with three fire tenders,” he said.

Subsequently, the Fire Department pressed 12 fire engines into service and doused the fire after two-and-a-half hours. More than 100 employees were working in the company when the fire broke out. They all managed to escape safely.

“The flames spread rapidly due to machinery and goods in the industry. The company has suffered huge losses due to the fire. The incident was reportedly caused due to a short circuit,” Yadav said.