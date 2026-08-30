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Home / Haryana / When Bali Pahalwan surrendered after 3-week standoff

When Bali Pahalwan surrendered after 3-week standoff

Retired IPS officer V Karamaja recalls how phone calls, negotiations and promise of fair hearing ended tense police-villager satndoff in 2011

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 12:14 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Ex-MLA Bali Pahalwan surrenders before then IGP V Kamaraja in Rohtak in 2011. File Photo
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Retired IPS officer V Kamaraja, who hails from Tamil Nadu, has found himself in the spotlight following the recent sentencing of two-time former MLA Balbir Singh alias Bali Pahalwan to rigorous life imprisonment in the Vishnu Ram murder case of Kalanaur.

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Kamaraja was serving as IGP, Rohtak Range, when the murder took place in 2011. Bali Pahalwan was among the accused and was wanted by the police, but had been evading arrest.

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For nearly three weeks, Bali remained holed up at his house in Mokhra village, where his supporters and fellow villagers, including women, kept a tight vigil to prevent the police from arresting him. Armed with lathis, sickles and firearms, they guarded the premises round-the-clock, claiming that Bali was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the murder case.

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The standoff attracted national attention, prompting senior Haryana Police officers to camp in Rohtak to ensure that the former MLA joined the investigation.

After evading arrest for more than three weeks, Bali eventually surrendered before Kamaraja at his office in Rohtak on May 27, 2011.

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Recalling the dramatic episode, Kamaraja told The Tribune over the phone that there was immense pressure on the police to arrest the former MLA. However, sending a police team to his house was considered risky as armed supporters had surrounded the premises and were providing Bali, he added.

“Any use of force could have led to a violent clash between his supporters and the police. Therefore, we adopted a wait-and-watch approach,” Kamaraja said.

The then IGP said he managed to remain in contact with Bali through his sources and repeatedly tried to persuade him to surrender, but the former MLA remained reluctant.

“After several rounds of discussions, Bali asked me to come to the village alone and meet him in civil dress. I was ready to go, but the higher authorities stopped me, citing the risk involved,” Kamaraja recalled.

The former IGP said he eventually succeeded in persuading Bali to surrender by assuring him that he would be given a fair opportunity to present his case and that the law would take its course.

“After that, he came to my office along with his supporters in a large cavalcade and surrendered before me, bringing the standoff to an end,” he said.

The recent court verdict brought back memories of the tense episode for Kamaraja, nearly 15 years after Bali's surrender.

Asked whether the episode represented a failure of the police, Kamaraja was candid.

“It was a failure of the police that we could not arrest a murder accused for so many days. We avoided a confrontation with the villagers apprehending violence,” he said.

Kamaraja, who is currently residing in Chennai, said the episode remained one of the most challenging situations he encountered during his tenure as a police officer.

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