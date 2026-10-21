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Home / Haryana / Where are the jobs, Rs 2,100 for women and MSP? Selja seeks white paper on Haryana BJP’s poll promises

Where are the jobs, Rs 2,100 for women and MSP? Selja seeks white paper on Haryana BJP’s poll promises

Congress MP asks government to disclose status of pledges on jobs, farmers, housing, healthcare and welfare schemes

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Sirsa MP Kumari Selja
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Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Wednesday questioned the Haryana BJP government over the status of its major Assembly poll promises, demanding a promise-wise white paper detailing what had been delivered two years after the party came to power.

Selja, a Congress Working Committee member and former Union minister, said the BJP had made sweeping commitments to women, youth, farmers, employees, students and poor families during the Assembly elections. She said the government must disclose which promises had been fulfilled, which were being implemented and when the remaining commitments would be met.

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Addressing a press conference, Selja sought details of the BJP’s promise to provide ₹2,100 a month to eligible women, along with its pledges to create two lakh permanent government jobs and five lakh other employment opportunities.

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“How many women are receiving it today, and when will the remaining eligible women get it?” she asked.

Questioning the employment claims, she sought figures on regular government appointments and the number of young people who had received apprenticeship stipends.

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She also asked the government to release crop-wise procurement figures to establish how many of the promised 24 crops were being purchased at the minimum support price (MSP).

On healthcare, Selja sought details of the families that had benefited from the promised ₹10 lakh treatment cover and the hospitals providing free dialysis. She also questioned how many of the five lakh promised houses had been sanctioned, constructed and handed over to beneficiaries.

Other commitments she flagged included 10 industrial cities, LPG cylinders at ₹500 for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, scooters for rural college-going girls, Olympic sports nurseries in every district and government jobs for Haryanvi Agniveers.

Selja also sought progress reports, approvals and timelines for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, Vande Bharat services, four rapid rail routes, the Intercity Express Metro and the proposed 10,000-acre Aravalli Jungle Safari Park in south Haryana.

On social welfare, she asked for details of welfare boards for 36 communities, higher social security pensions, full scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class students pursuing medical and engineering courses, and ₹25 lakh loan guarantees for OBC entrepreneurs.

The Congress wants the white paper to specify the current status of every promise, expenditure incurred, number of beneficiaries and deadlines for pending work.

“In a democracy, accountability to the public is the government's responsibility,” Selja said, adding that people in Haryana wanted concrete results and transparent answers rather than announcements alone.

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