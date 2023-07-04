Where is hard disc, judge asks Anti-Corruption Bureau DSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

In the Haryana Public Service Commission’s (HPSC) cash-for-jobs scam, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar has asked Anti-Corruption Bureau DSP Sharif Singh to appear in person and explain the whereabouts of the hard disc from which the printouts for evidence were taken by the Senior Scientific Officer of the Cyber Forensic Lab.

The accused were seeking a copy of the hard disc.

During a court hearing on July 1, Senior Scientific Officer Gaurav Veer of the Cyber Forensic Lab, Panchkula, had appeared in person. When the judicial malkhana incharge opened an envelope related to the evidence before the court, a DVR and a hard disc marked “Toshiba” with lead were found.

Veer told the court that the hard disc in the envelope was not the one from which the printouts were taken by him at the request of the investigating officer. The court then directed the DSP to appear in person on July 14 to explain where was the disc from which the printouts were taken by the Senior Scientific Officer.

On November 17, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (then state Vigilance Bureau) had registered a case regarding the manipulation of marks in dental surgeons’ recruitment. An accused, Naveen of Bhiwani, was arrested with Rs 20 lakh cash. The next day, Ashwani Sharma of Jhajjar was arrested with Rs 1.07 crore cash. He further led to the arrest of HCS officer Anil Nagar, who was Deputy Secretary in the HPSC.

During the custody of Nagar, Rs 2.10 crore was recovered from his associate. A sum of Rs 12 lakh cash and a registered land deed amounting to Rs 50 lakh was recovered from his house. The total cash recovery in the case was Rs 3.50 crore. Besides, a list of handwritten roll numbers of candidates of the HCS exam was recovered from his wallet.

The Haryana Government dismissed Nagar on December 7, 2021. “There is not an iota of doubt that the defaulter has acted in the most reprehensible manner, which is not expected from a member of the services,” the Chief Secretary’s order had stated.