Whistleblowers can’t meddle in employer-employee disputes: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a whistleblower or complainant cannot step into an employer-employee dispute before a court, despite exposing alleged irregularities. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar made it clear that only a person directly and substantially aggrieved could invoke writ jurisdiction, while holding that service disputes were “personal and individual in character” and could not be converted into platforms for third-party intervention.

“A third party, including a complainant or whistleblower, has no locus standi to canvass the correctness of service actions. Such a person may at best lead evidence as a witness, but cannot assume the status of an adversarial litigant,” Justice Brar ruled.

At the outset, Justice Brar examined the threshold issue of locus standi. “It is imperative to examine the threshold issue of locus standi, particularly in the context of service jurisprudence, where the contours of maintainability are well-defined and narrowly circumscribed,” the court observed.

Justice Brar made it clear that the law “consistently mandates that service disputes are essentially personal and individual in character, and, therefore, only a person directly and substantially aggrieved by the impugned action is entitled to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 226 of the Constitution”. The bench cautioned that “any dilution of this settled principle would not only distort the framework of service law but also open the floodgates to meddlesome, motivated, and speculative litigation”.

Elaborating on the legal foundation, Justice Brar held: “The existence of a legal right is the sine qua non (an essential condition) for invoking the writ jurisdiction of constitutional courts under Article 226.” It added that a person “cannot be heard as a party unless they qualify as an ‘aggrieved person’, which requires demonstration of a particularised legal injury or prejudice to an interest distinct from that of the general public”.

The bench rejected the notion that a generalised concern over illegality could confer standing. “The mere desire that the law be properly administered, or a generalised concern regarding illegality, does not confer locus standi,” Justice Brar ruled.

The bench added that a petitioner must show deprivation of a legally protected interest personal to them. “Without this legal peg upon which to hang a justiciable claim, the court lacks the jurisdictional foundation to entertain the grievance.”

Justice Brar clarified that mere harm or sentimental grievance — “damnum sine injuria” — does not confer the status of an aggrieved person. “To be considered aggrieved, an individual must demonstrate that they have been deprived of a legal right or that their legally protected interest has been adversely affected or jeopardised,” the judgment said.

Justice Brar added: “A stranger to the lis, one who has no proprietary or particular interest in the subject matter of the dispute is strictly prohibited from meddling in judicial proceedings. In service jurisprudence, it is settled law that the legality of an appointment, promotion, or disciplinary action can only be assailed by the person directly aggrieved, such as the non-appointee or the punished employee.”