Who gets Bhakra’s waters? The Hansi pipeline row explained

The agitation over water by the residents of Chanot village in Hansi district has opened a Pandora’s box over the demand and distribution of water. The state government’s decision to draw water from the Barwala branch, which carries Bhakra waters to Hansi town through a 100-mm pipeline, has alarmed villages in the Bhakra command area of Hisar and Bhiwani districts. Residents of these villages argue that they are already facing water shortages and that any further diversion of Bhakra water to Hansi town, which falls under the Yamuna command area, would leave them high and dry. They have issued an ultimatum to launch an agitation against any move to divert Bhakra waters to Yamuna command areas.

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How are the waters of the Bhakra and Yamuna commands divided?

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Haryana has a total of eight command areas that provide irrigation water supply to designated regions. Two of these are the Bhakra command area and Western Jamuna (Yamuna) Command (WJC) area. The Bhakra command area covers Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, the Narwana subdivision of Jind and parts of Hisar district, including Hisar town, Barwala, Adampur, Agroha and adjoining areas. The WJC supplies water to the irrigation network in districts including Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Safidon and parts of Jind, along with the Hansi-I area of Hisar district and parts of Bhiwani. Earlier, command area work was under the Command Area Development Authority (CADA), which was restructured as Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) in 2020 to ensure effective implementation of micro-irrigation projects.

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Why has the controversy over the diversion of waters emerged now?

The row emerged in the wake of the agitation by residents of Chanot village in Hansi district over the laying of a pipeline to supply water to Hansi town. The Haryana government is laying this pipeline to draw Bhakra waters from the Rajli head on the Barwala branch. The pipeline is expected to carry around 8 to 20 cusecs of water, depending on the available pressure. Besides, water from the Barwala branch is already being diverted to parts of the WCJ command area in Jind district.

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Why are locals of Balsamand and nearby villages opposing the diversion?

They stated that the Barwala branch is the only canal supplying water to large parts of Hisar district, including Adampur, Balsamand, Barwala and adjoining villages, as well as parts of Bhiwani district. They pointed out that these areas lie at the tail end of the Barwala branch, and any reduction in the canal’s flow directly affects them. They argued that the region, comprising nearly 100 villages, is already water-scarce. They maintained that the water supply circle has come down to one week for every 21 days in this region.

What is the capacity of the Barwala branch and how much water flows in it?

The Barwala branch which draws water from Khanori head of Bhakra has an approved capacity of 1,727 cusec. However, both officials and experts agree that the actual capacity of this canal is about 1,500 cusec. Besides, the actual flow of water in this canal fluctuates between 1,250 cusec and 1,400 cusec, which is already below its actual approval capacity. There is further diversion from the Barwala branch to other minors and distributaries like Dhamtan distributary in Jind district, Siwani feeder in Hisar district. Besides, the government plans to draw water for water supply projects, including the laying of a pipeline for Hansi town under the AMRUT scheme.

How much water is expected to flow to Hansi through the Bhakra pipeline?

The approximately 100-mm pipeline being laid to supply drinking water to Hansi town is expected to carry about 8 cusecs of water, according to an official. However, experts maintained that it could carry up to 20 cusecs depending on the pressure. The officials of the Irrigation Department said that the water for Hansi town was approved by the competent authority and that it was meant only for drinking purposes and not for irrigation.

Why have the residents of Chanot village been protesting?

They demand installation of a T-joint in the Bhakra pipeline being laid for Hansi town. But the administration maintained that, under the AMRUT.02 scheme, the water cannot be provided to rural areas, though Chanot village falls under the command area of Bhakra.