Who is gangster Sahil Chauhan deported by Haryana STF from Thailand?

Gangster Sahil Chauhan alias Sahil Rana, a history-sheeter and key member of the Bhupi Rana and Bambiha gangs, has been successfully deported from Thailand by the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, on Friday.

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This is the fifth deportation secured by the STF in 2026. Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar were deported.

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Sahil Chauhan, 27, is a resident of Shahzadpur in Ambala, Haryana. He is linked to organised criminal activities across Haryana and adjoining states. He is a key member of the Bhupi Rana gang and the Bambiha gang, both involved in organised crime networks.

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Modus operandi and area of operation

The accused is involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, criminal intimidation and Arms Act violations.

His influence extends across Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Panchkula districts.

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He entered crime in 2016 and has a total of 16 cases registered against him. His record includes serious offences such as two murder cases and six attempt to murder cases. He was also convicted in an attempt to murder case.

Legal and international action taken

His passport (No. C2822687), fraudulently obtained in the name of Sahil Chauhan son of Bikram Singh, resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, was impounded on March 17. A Look Out Circular (LOC) and Red Corner Notice were also issued against him. A reference to Interpol was sent on July 7, 2025.

An open-dated arrest warrant was issued against him in a fake passport case registered at Shahzadpur, Ambala.

He was convicted in FIR No. 8 of 2017 under the Arms Act and attempt to murder in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

He fled to Kolkata and then to Dhaka in November 2024. He later moved to Jakarta, Bali and Angola, then to Vietnam, and finally entered Thailand on April 9.