icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Who is gangster Sahil Chauhan deported by Haryana STF from Thailand?

Who is gangster Sahil Chauhan deported by Haryana STF from Thailand?

Key member of two gangs; deported from Thailand as part of action against organised crime networks

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gangster Sahil Chauhan alias Sahil Rana (centre) in police custody.
Advertisement

Gangster Sahil Chauhan alias Sahil Rana, a history-sheeter and key member of the Bhupi Rana and Bambiha gangs, has been successfully deported from Thailand by the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, on Friday.

Advertisement

This is the fifth deportation secured by the STF in 2026. Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar were deported.

Advertisement

Sahil Chauhan, 27, is a resident of Shahzadpur in Ambala, Haryana. He is linked to organised criminal activities across Haryana and adjoining states. He is a key member of the Bhupi Rana gang and the Bambiha gang, both involved in organised crime networks.

Advertisement

Modus operandi and area of operation

The accused is involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, criminal intimidation and Arms Act violations.

His influence extends across Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Panchkula districts.

Advertisement

He entered crime in 2016 and has a total of 16 cases registered against him. His record includes serious offences such as two murder cases and six attempt to murder cases. He was also convicted in an attempt to murder case.

Legal and international action taken

His passport (No. C2822687), fraudulently obtained in the name of Sahil Chauhan son of Bikram Singh, resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, was impounded on March 17. A Look Out Circular (LOC) and Red Corner Notice were also issued against him. A reference to Interpol was sent on July 7, 2025.

An open-dated arrest warrant was issued against him in a fake passport case registered at Shahzadpur, Ambala.

He was convicted in FIR No. 8 of 2017 under the Arms Act and attempt to murder in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

He fled to Kolkata and then to Dhaka in November 2024. He later moved to Jakarta, Bali and Angola, then to Vietnam, and finally entered Thailand on April 9.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts