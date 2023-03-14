Why 32K posts advertised when 1.82 lakh vacant, AAP asks govt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked the state government why it had advertised just 32,000 posts, while nearly 1.82 lakh were lying vacant in different departments.

“It is a ploy to dodge the jobless youths of the state. Around 3.5 lakh youths have cleared the Common Eligibility Test (CET) and nearly 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant. Still, only 32,000 vacancies have been advertised and a majority of the eligible applicants have been denied a chance to get recruited,” AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said while addressing a news conference in Rohtak recently.

He accused LoP Bhupinder Hooda of having given government jobs through agents during his successive tenures as the CM.

Questioned about the lack of AAP organisation in Haryana, Dhanda said the party would announce its state office-bearers on April 15. “We also plan to launch a membership drive with a target of 10 lakh members in Haryana,” he added.