Why a cancer prevention shot is facing resistance in Haryana

The ongoing Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme in Haryana has received a very poor response so far, as adolescent girls targeted under the drive are not coming forward for immunisation due to prevailing myths surrounding the vaccine. The Health Department has managed to vaccinate only about seven per cent of the eligible girls in the first two months of the three-month special drive.

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Now, Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao has stressed the need to launch a special awareness campaign across the state by involving the Education Department and other concerned departments to accelerate vaccination coverage.

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What is the HPV vaccination programme and when was it launched?

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The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme aims to immunise adolescent girls aged 14-15 years. It was launched on February 28, 2026, and is scheduled to continue for three months till the end of May.

The nationwide programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer in Rajasthan and aims to prevent cervical cancer among women.

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What is the vaccination coverage in Haryana so far?

Nearly two months after the launch, only about 19,300 girls have been vaccinated in Haryana, which is around seven per cent of the estimated target population. In Hisar, about 630 girls out of the targeted 17,000 have been vaccinated so far. The Health Department has identified around three lakh girls as the target group in the state.

What are the main reasons for low response?

The low response is largely attributed to myths and misconceptions, including fears of infertility and concerns about side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccination. Health officials say that parents and grandparents are discouraging girls from getting vaccinated due to these misconceptions.

What did the Health Minister say?

Health Minister Arti Rao expressed concern over the prevailing myths, calling it a matter of mindset. She said efforts are being made by the Health Department and ASHA workers to dispel misinformation, emphasising that the vaccine is completely safe and intended to ensure the healthy future of girls.

What steps are being taken to improve coverage?

Health officials have begun visiting government schools and organising awareness programmes, including one held in Sorkhi village of Hansi district. ASHA workers have been directed to conduct door-to-door campaigns to raise awareness and improve vaccination rates.

Hisar Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Gahlaut said multiple meetings have been held with officials from various departments at the district level, including the Education Department and District Development and Panchayat Department.

Health Department teams have visited around 50 schools in Hisar district to dispel myths and encourage vaccination, which is completely safe. Government schools have been instructed to organise special parents-teachers meetings (PTMs) to spread awareness among parents and students.

Currently, vaccinations are being administered at Health Department centres. Officials said the drive could gain momentum if the state government organises special vaccination camps in schools for the target group.