Why are farmers running from pillar to post to get benefit of revised paddy buying limit?

When the government started procurement of paddy in Haryana on September 29 this year, it set the procurement limit at 27 quintals per acre for Yamunanagar district.

However, the farmers of the district have been opposing this limit since the start of procurement claiming that their crop yield is around 35 quintals per acre. They said as a result, several farmers were unable to sell their entire produce under the existing limit.

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Considering the demand of the farmers, the Haryana Government issued an order to increase per acre limit on October 17. As per data of the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, 2,500 farmers submitted applications to the district administration for revised procurement limit till October 28.

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According to information, the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal was opened on Thursday and about 250 applications of the farmers were uploaded online for revised procurement limit by the officials of the market committees.

The farmers said that when the government issued an order on October 17 to increase per acre limit, why did it take so much time to start uploading the farmers’ data online? They said they had been running from pillar to post to get the benefit of the revised procurement limit for the past 10-12 days.

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What is the problem that farmers are facing?

In Yamunanagar district, the limit of paddy procurement was initially set at 27 quintals per acre by the government. However, the farmers are claiming that their crop yield is upto 35 quintals per acre, demanding that the procurement limit be increased. According to information available from the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar; paddy has been cultivated on more than two lakh acres in Yamunanagar district this year.

What action was taken by the government?

When the farmers raised their demand from different platforms and met political leaders and officers of the district administration, the state government issued an order to increase the per acre limit on October 17. Progressive farmer Satpal Kaushik alleged that the procurement of paddy under revised limit should have been started immediately after the government passed the order. He said why were the officers of the departments concerned taking so much time to complete the process?

What action is the administration taking on the issue?

About 2,500 farmers submitted their applications to different offices of the district administration to avail benefit of the revised procurement limit. All applications were sent to the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, for further action. Now, the government has opened the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and in coordination with the Agriculture Department, the officials of the Market Committees have started uploading the data of the farmers on the portal. As per the officials of the Agriculture Department, 250 applications were uploaded on the portal on Thursday and the remaining applications will be uploaded soon. Thereafter, the data of yield claimed in the applications by the farmers, will be verified by the officers of the Agriculture Department and Tehsil offices before issuing gate passes to the farmers for procurement of paddy under the revised limit.

What is the status of purchase of paddy in grain markets?

As per data of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Controller, Yamunanagar, as many as 3,40,992 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in all grain markets of the district up to October 28. Out of which 3,21,809 MT paddy was procured by government agencies during this period. About 19,000 MT paddy is lying in grain markets for procurement.