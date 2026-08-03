Why are Haryana rice millers in limbo despite extension of CMR deadline

Rice millers in the state, who were waiting for an extension of the deadline for the delivery of custom-milled rice (CMR) to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), are in limbo after two government authorities issued directions simultaneously regarding the delivery of rice. One authority has extended the deadline and asked the rice millers to deliver rice before the extended deadline, while the other has directed district officials not to accept the delivery of rice. Here is what you need to know about CMR, the delivery system, the two different letters and other issues.

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What do the two letters say?

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana, has extended the deadline for the CMR delivery till September 30, 2026, directing the millers to speed up deliveries and clear the remaining stock. Meanwhile, the FCI Regional Office, Haryana, has instructed its district offices not to accept any CMR deliveries until further orders. The FCI order does not mention any reason for suspending acceptance. Both letters have created uncertainty among rice millers, who fear they may be unable to deliver the CMR despite the extended timeline.

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What is custom-milled rice (CMR)?

Under the procurement system, the government agencies purchase paddy from the farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) and allot it to the empanelled rice mills. The rice millers process the paddy allotted to them by the government agencies under CMR. A miller is required to deliver 67 per cent rice with 1 per cent Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) against the total allotted paddy. The milling charges for the rice millers have been fixed at Rs 10 per quintal, which are paid only after the completion of the milling operations and satisfactory delivery of rice to the FCI. All by-products such as broken rice, husk and bran are the property of the millers. The entire milling process covers drying, de-husking, filling, stitching, inspection, weighment, sampling, transportation and delivery of rice to FCI godowns. Earlier, mixing of 1 per cent FRK was mandatory, but as it was not available in sufficient quantity and due to other issues, the mixing of FRK was discontinued in February.

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What was the original CMR delivery schedule?

As per the CMR 2025-26 schedule, the rice millers were required to deliver 15 per cent of the CMR by the end of December, a further 25 per cent by the end of January, an additional 20 per cent by the end of February, a further 15 per cent by the end of March, another 15 per cent by the end of May, and the remaining 10 per cent by the end of June. The schedule aimed at ensuring smooth movement of rice into the FCI and prevent excessive accumulation of stocks at rice mills.

Why was the delivery deadline extended?

Many rice millers failed to meet the prescribed delivery targets and sought additional time from the government. They cited several operational challenges, including a shortage of space at the FCI godown in Karnal, which, they say, was overcrowded as multiple districts had been linked to the same godown. As a result, they were unable to deposit their rice on time. Besides, they cited delays caused by the rice fortification programme. Earlier, the government had made the use of FRK mandatory. A shortage of FRKs delayed milling and rice deliveries as there were limited suppliers catering to around 1,400 millers. The Union Government temporarily suspended the programme on February 27, but the millers say valuable time had already been lost. They also cite a labour shortage during wheat procurement as another reason for delays in processing paddy. In April, many labourers shifted to wheat procurement operations in grain markets, forcing several rice mills to slow down or temporarily stop milling activities.

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Why are rice millers concerned?

The rice millers argue that they are willing to comply with the revised deadline but cannot do so if the FCI refuses to accept deliveries. According to the Rice Millers and Dealers Association, they have already processed the rice and should be allowed to make deliveries. They have urged the FCI to immediately resume acceptance of CMR deliveries.