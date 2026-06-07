Why cotton is losing ground in Haryana

As the area under cotton cultivation during the kharif season has registered a gradual decline over the last seven years, it is emerging as a cause of serious concern for agricultural scientists and farmers from multiple perspectives. While cotton is a cash crop that has been remunerative for farmers, as the entire produce is sold without any household consumption, it is also beneficial for soil fertility and requires less irrigation, especially in comparison to paddy.

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Why are farmers turning away from cotton to other crops?

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Farmers in Haryana are rapidly shifting from cotton cultivation due to repeated crop failures caused by pest attacks and inundation resulting from untimely and excessive monsoon rains. There have been frequent infestations of pests, especially pink bollworm, which damage cotton bolls and result in recurring losses for farmers. Moreover, erratic and unseasonal rainfall has also damaged cotton crops in recent years, as cotton plants are unable to withstand prolonged waterlogging.

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What measures did the state government take to promote cotton?

The Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department has undertaken multiple initiatives, including the formation of a dedicated cotton promotion wing this year with a target to increase cotton sowing in districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari and Mahendragarh.

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The state government is also offering financial incentives, including Rs 2,000 per acre for micronutrient support and Rs 4,000 per acre for desi cotton cultivation. However, these measures have failed to arrest the decline in cotton acreage, indicating that policy incentives alone have been insufficient to build farmers' confidence, as many are unwilling to take risks that could lead to financial losses.

What is the extent of decline in cotton acreage in state over the past seven years?

Cotton acreage in Haryana has fallen sharply from over eight lakh hectares in 2019–20 to 2.82 lakh hectares in 2025–26, representing a decline of about 5.17 lakh hectares, or nearly 65 per cent over seven years. Compared to the previous year (2024–25), when cotton was grown on 3.9 lakh hectares, the area has declined to 2.82 lakh hectares, a drop of nearly 28 per cent.

What do HAU scientists & agricultural experts say about the decline in cotton cultivation?

Scientists from Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) and Agriculture Department experts attribute the decline primarily to persistent crop failures leading to financial losses and agronomic stress for farmers.

Studies cited by Dr Vinay Mahla, an agricultural scientist at HAU, indicate that the average cultivation cost per acre is Rs 40,024, which exceeds returns from produce amounting to Rs 24,081 plus Rs 801 from by-products. This results in a net loss of about Rs 15,142 per acre for farmers. Agricultural expert Dr Atma Ram Godara also highlights recurring pest infestations, especially pink bollworm, along with climate-related damage such as heavy rainfall and flooding as key factors pushing farmers away from cotton.

What are the advantages of cotton sowing in comparison to paddy in kharif season?

Cotton is considered a cash crop that does not require household consumption, meaning the entire produce is sold by farmers after harvesting, thereby generating direct income. From an agronomic perspective, cotton is also considered more soil-friendly than paddy, as it is less water-intensive and places lower stress on groundwater resources. In comparison to paddy, cotton generally requires less irrigation and, when properly managed, helps maintain soil structure and long-term fertility.