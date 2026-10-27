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Home / Haryana / 'Why delay on RTI appeals?' asks Haryana Information Commission

'Why delay on RTI appeals?' asks Haryana Information Commission

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Haryana State Information Commission (HSIC) has intensified scrutiny of First Appellate Authorities (FAAs), remanding cases where first appeals filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act remain undecided or information is not supplied to applicants.

In a recent case related to an RTI application seeking information on alleged corruption at Jai Prakash Polytechnic, Damla, in Yamunanagar district, Chief Information Commissioner TVSN Prasad issued a show-cause notice to the FAA of the Technical Education Department for failing to dispose of the first appeal.

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During the hearing, the FAA-cum-Special Secretary informed the Commission that the remand order had since been complied with and a speaking order was issued on October 16.

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As a vigilance inquiry into the corruption allegations is still underway, the Commission directed the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) to provide the inquiry report to the appellant after the investigation is completed.

It further stated that if any information is withheld under provisions of the RTI Act, the authority must issue a reasoned order specifying the relevant exemption clause and grounds for denial.

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The Commission observed that remanding such cases to FAAs was helping improve compliance with the RTI Act and strengthening accountability in the information disclosure process.

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