Why did medical panel revoke Rs 1 cr fine imposed on PGIMS-Rohtak

Haryana’s premier Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, has received major relief after the National Medical Commission (NMC) revoked the proposed Rs 1 crore penalty imposed on the institute for failing to comply with directions on the disclosure of stipend payments. The PGIMS was among seven medical colleges across different states that faced regulatory action.

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Why was the fine revoked?

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The NMC revoked the proposed penalty after the PGIMS authorities submitted the mandatory stipend-related information that was previously missing. The institute also provided the required details on Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) slots, which were verified by the authorities concerned. As the deficiencies were rectified and records updated, the NMC took a lenient view and withdrew the penalty.

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When was the fine imposed?

The NMC’s Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) imposed the Rs 1 crore fine on March 12, 2026. The penalty was levied for failing to disclose stipend-related information on the institution’s official website despite repeated reminders from the commission. The order further stated that such failure constituted a violation of the directions issued by the NMC and amounted to non-compliance with the regulatory obligations prescribed under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the relevant regulations framed thereunder. The non-compliance attracted regulatory action under Clauses 30 and 31 of the Establishment of Medical Institutions, Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023; Clause 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023; and Clause 8 of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023.

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How many colleges faced the fine?

A total of seven medical colleges across Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were fined Rs 1 crore each for non-compliance with the NMC’s disclosure requirements. The penalty orders further stated that continuing non-compliance with the mandate regarding the payment of stipends and disclosure of the same on institutions’ websites would attract further regulatory and penal action, including restrictions on admissions, suspension of permissions, or other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the commission.

What are the rules regarding stipend disclosure?

In July 2025, the NMC directed all medical colleges and institutions to publicly disclose details of stipends paid to MBBS interns and postgraduate medical residents. The rule was introduced to ensure transparency and uniformity in stipend payments. The institutions were also required to provide accurate information related to internship allocations and other prescribed data. The NMC views non-compliance with these directions as a serious and material breach, particularly in light of the directions issued by the Supreme Court mandating the payment of stipends to medical interns and residents.

What has the NMC advised the PGIMS after revoking the fine?

While withdrawing the penalty, the NMC instructed the PGIMS to strictly comply with all applicable regulations, statutory guidelines, public notices and directives issued by the commission and the UGMEB. It also directed the institute to ensure timely, complete and accurate disclosure of all institutional information, including internship and stipend details, warning that future violations could invite stricter regulatory action.