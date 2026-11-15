Why did no one intervene despite CCTV cameras? Rights panel in Panchkula school assault case

The incident was reported in the media after the CCTV footage of the assault went viral. Commission Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, accompanied by Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora, visited the Panchkula school on October 31.

The commission observed that although CCTV footage reportedly captured the incident, the assault was allegedly not prevented or interrupted in time. It was necessary to examine who was assigned to monitor the footage, and whether any mechanism existed for immediate intervention upon noticing the incident, the order pointed out.

The Class III boy had struck the girl repeatedly on the head with a brick, slammed her against a bench, dragged her by the tie and kicked her multiple times until she fell unconscious. Later, it came out that he was influenced by the video game Free Fire.

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The commission observed that on October 28, a teacher shortage allegedly resulted in children in KG and Classes I, II, and III being accommodated in a single classroom. “The actual strength of teachers available on that date, student enrolment and class-wise deployment require verification. It must also be examined whether the temporary arrangement compromised the supervision and safety of younger children,” said the order, dated November 13.

It also pointed out a lack of supervision by teachers and other staff members as the girl was taken from the common classroom to another classroom on the first floor, followed by repeated physical assault. The commission also highlighted that the injured girl remained unattended behind a locked classroom.

“The circumstances in which the child was initially shifted between different hospitals, the time taken to arrange medical assistance, the role of school authorities and the alleged financial constraints in securing treatment require examination in the light of the prescribed emergency response obligations,” said the Commission.

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The HHRC sought detailed reports from the Principal Secretary, School Education Department; the Commissioner of Police, Panchkula; the Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula; the Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh; and the Director General of Health Services, Haryana, along with the Civil Surgeon, Panchkula.

The Principal Secretary has been asked to provide detailed information on the deployment of teachers and other staff, student strength, classroom arrangements, duty rosters at the time of the incident, CCTV footage, School Safety Committees, and child protection arrangements.

The Police Commissioner has been asked to submit a report on the FIR, the status of the investigation, the preservation of evidence and CCTV footage, and the action taken after the incident.

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The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to provide details of the proceedings of the inquiry committee constituted in the matter, the inspections conducted, and the corrective measures taken so far.

The PGIMER has been asked to submit a report on the girl's medical condition, her treatment, and the further medical and psychological assistance required. The DGHS and the Civil Surgeon have been asked to provide information regarding the initial treatment, hospital referrals, and allegations of delays in medical treatment. The next date in the case is January 28, 2027.