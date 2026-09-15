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Home / Haryana / 'Why follow me if I rode erratically or 'pinching' vehicles?’ Gurugram biker hits back at driver’s ‘sympathy act’

'Why follow me if I rode erratically or 'pinching' vehicles?’ Gurugram biker hits back at driver’s ‘sympathy act’

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:08 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Gurugram hit-and-run victim Sia has broken her silence over the Golf Course Road incident, strongly rebutting the accused driver’s claims and questioning his “sympathy-seeking act” following the crash.

In a video posted on Instagram, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (insta handle rebelwheels_sia_), questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene after his car hit her motorcycle if he was truly distressed by the accident.

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She played an audio clip from a televised interview with the accused driver, who claimed she had been repeatedly accelerating and slowing down and “pinching” vehicles. He also claimed he was unaware that a woman was riding the two-wheeler.

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Rejecting the claims, She questioned why the driver followed her if he believed she was riding erratically.

“Even if you felt that I was speeding up and slowing down the bike, what right does that give you to chase me all the way?” she said.

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She also dismissed his claim that he could not identify her as a woman, saying her long hair was tied in a braid and that he had pulled up alongside her, gestured and asked her to stop.

Referring to videos of the incident, Sia said the footage clearly showed the vehicle moving from the first lane to the third lane before hitting her and fleeing.

“One video clearly shows you coming straight from the first lane into the third lane, hitting me, and running away. And the front camera video shows you cutting from the first lane into the third lane, hitting me directly—I was dragged across your car and thrown onto the road. Aren’t those two videos enough for you?” she said.

Sia also questioned the accused driver’s expression of remorse in media interviews, saying he should have stopped and checked on her immediately after the crash.

“If you were feeling so much sorrow for me, why didn’t you stop at that time? It was your responsibility that if you hit me, you should have stopped and checked if I was hurt,” she said.

She said the consequences could have been far more serious had the impact occurred differently. “My bones could have broken; I could have died on the spot,” she said, calling the driver’s subsequent statements a “sympathy-seeking act”.

Sia also raised concerns about women’s safety on roads in Delhi-NCR and urged people to hold reckless drivers accountable.

Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the incident after its Social Media Monitoring Cell spotted a video of the crash circulating online on September 14. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Sector 56 police station.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

Gurugram ACP Abhilaksh Joshi said the police had contacted the woman involved and initiated action even though no written complaint had been received from her.

The police said it was monitoring instances of rash and negligent driving in Gurugram and warned people against spreading “baseless rumours” about such incidents.

Inputs from ANI/PTI

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