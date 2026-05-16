Why Haryana debarred Parsvnath Developers and its 7 Directors from grant of any further licence in the state

Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department has debarred Parsvnath Developers Ltd and its seven Directors from the grant of any further licence in the state “on account of various irregularities.”

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The debarred Directors are Deepa Gupta, Rakshita Sharma, Rajeev Jain, Pradeep Kumar Jain, Sanjeev Kumar Jain, Subhash Chander Setia and Ashok Kumar.

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Parsvnath Developers Ltd had obtained four licences in Sonepat in 2006, one licence in Panipat in 2007, and another in Rohtak in 2010, covering a total area of 530.19 acres.

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Q1 What is the status of Parsvnath licences?

The licences had long since expired.

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A residential plotted colony over 118.31 acres in Sectors 9, 17, and 10 of Sonepat was valid till April 24, 2019. Another residential plotted colony over 84.16 acres in Sector 8, Sonepat, was valid till May 7, 2019.

A residential group housing licence covering 18.94 acres in Sectors 10 and 11 of Sonepat was valid till September 26, 2015.

Another residential group housing licence covering 28.11 acres in Sectors 9 and 18 of Sonepat was valid till October 5, 2017.

The licence for a residential plotted colony covering 162.48 acres in Sectors 38 and 39, Panipat, was valid till March 30, 2021.

The Rohtak plotted colony licence over 118.19 acres in Sectors 33A and 33 was valid till May 6, 2014.

Q2 What reasons were cited in the May 14 debarment order?

The Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Amit Khatri, cited two FIRs registered against the colonizer for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

One FIR was registered in 2020 at Police Station Barakhambha Road, New Delhi, and included a section for criminal conspiracy too. Another FIR was registered in 2024 at the same police station.

The order stated that “various complaints of the general public have been received regarding cheating, fraud, and non-compliance of the commitment made during the selling of plots/flats.”

The order added that the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) “has also passed various orders against the licensee company.”

Parsvnath Developers has failed to deposit Rs. 333.31 crore as on September 19, 2024, against External Development Charges (EDC) and Infrastructure Development Charges.

Q3 What did the order say about licence renewals?

The order stated that the licences are not valid up to date and the builder failed to submit licence renewal applications.

Q4 What observation did the Director make regarding the company’s conduct?

The Director said that “the tendency of the licensee is not respectful” towards the provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and its Rules, 1976.

The company and its Directors involved at the time of commencement of offence were restrained from taking new licences under Section 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, said the order.