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Home / Haryana / Why Haryana government has issued fresh instructions for paddy procurement

Why Haryana government has issued fresh instructions for paddy procurement

Farmers alleged prescribed limits prevented them from selling entire crop at MSP

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Nitish Sharma
Nitish Sharma
Updated At : 08:55 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Labourers spread paddy for drying at the Ambala Cantonment grain market. File photo
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Following repeated protests and requests made by the farmers, the state government has issued instructions allowing the procurement of additional stocks from farmers whose actual yield exceeds the prescribed limits, subject to verification. In accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, the state government had fixed the district-wise paddy limits for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS). However, the farmers were not happy with the restrictions.

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What was the issue with the earlier instructions?

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The state government had fixed district-wise per-acre paddy yield limits for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27. The limits were based on the average yield recorded over the past three years. The prescribed average yield limits ranged from 21.39 quintals to 29.26 quintals per acre across districts.

Why were the farmers protesting?

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Several farmers complained that their actual production was higher than the prescribed limits. They alleged that the cap prevented them from selling their entire produce at the MSP, causing financial losses. Farmers’ unions had been demanding the removal of the per-acre procurement cap, arguing that the prescribed limits did not reflect the actual yield in several cases. The unions maintained that farmers should be allowed to sell their entire produce at the MSP rather than being restricted by predetermined yield limits.

What has the govt decided?

Following protests by farmers’ unions, the state government has issued fresh instructions allowing the procurement of additional paddy stocks after a farmer’s claim of higher yield is verified by the authorities. The decision aims to address the gap between the prescribed yield limits and actual production, ensuring that farmers’ entire stock is procured at the MSP.

How will farmers get approval for additional procurement?

As per the new instructions, farmers claiming production above the prescribed limit will have to submit a written request to the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) secretary concerned. The claims will then be forwarded to the revenue authorities or the Agriculture Department for verification. Officials will examine the farmers’ previous production and sale records, wherever available. The verification process must be completed within 48 hours. If either the revenue authorities or the Agriculture Department confirms the claim, the additional quantity of paddy will also be procured.

What does the decision mean?

The revised instructions provide a mechanism for farmers to seek procurement of paddy exceeding the prescribed per-acre limit, subject to verification. The 48-hour deadline is intended to ensure that claims are resolved quickly during the procurement season. The decision is expected to bring relief to the farmers who had been facing inconvenience in selling their pending produce.

How do the farmer unions see the current situation?

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesperson Tejveer Singh said the fresh directions, issued after sit-ins and intense protests, showed that the government had been compelled to respond to farmers’ demands. He said the decision would help farmers sell their entire produce at the MSP without hindrance. Meanwhile, BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh has sought further amendments to the instructions and said that the verification on the basis of previous production and sale records was not justified, as the farmers had suffered losses due to adverse weather conditions in previous years.

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