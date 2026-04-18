The Haryana Government has sought to address concerns of protesting workers with a steep increase in minimum wages. However, the move has left industrialists high and dry.

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What has triggered concern among Haryana’s industrial sector?

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Industrial bodies across Haryana, particularly in Gurugram and Faridabad, have raised alarm over the state government’s proposed sharp hike in minimum wages, averaging nearly 35 per cent across categories. The revised structure, expected to be implemented from April 2026, has been termed “abrupt” and “significant” by industry stakeholders. Associations such as the Gurugram Industrial Association (GIA) have argued that the timing of the announcement, amid already rising input costs, has intensified financial stress on businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

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Why are MSMEs the most affected by the wage revision?

MSMEs, which operate on thin margins, are particularly vulnerable to sudden cost escalations. Industry estimates suggest that while wages may rise by 35 per cent, the overall cost to company (CTC) could increase by 45–55 per cent when statutory components such as Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), bonuses and gratuity are included. Industrialists warn that such a sharp rise in operational costs could render many small units financially unviable.

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What risks are industrialists highlighting?

Industry leaders caution that the hike could lead to the closure of small units, relocation of industries to neighbouring states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, and potential job losses. Many units, particularly auto-component manufacturers in the Gurugram-Manesar belt, operate under fixed-price contracts with large OEMs, limiting their ability to pass on increased costs. Stakeholders warn this could weaken Haryana’s industrial competitiveness and disrupt its manufacturing ecosystem.

What has the industry proposed?

Industrial bodies have urged the state government to reconsider the notification and adopt a more “balanced” approach. Suggestions include capping the wage hike at 10-15 per cent, implementing it in a phased manner or introducing a tiered wage structure with differentiated rates for MSMEs and large corporations. They have also sought exemptions for smaller units to prevent closures and safeguard employment, while stating that they are not opposed to worker welfare but seek a sustainable transition.