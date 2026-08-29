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Home / Haryana / Why Haryana has declared Tughlaq era’s Luhari Baoli near Pataudi a protected monument

Why Haryana has declared Tughlaq era’s Luhari Baoli near Pataudi a protected monument

Presently, Luhari Baoli is a private property of Bhim Singh of the village

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Commissioner and Secretary of the Heritage and Tourism Department, has issued a notification to this effect on August 14 under Section 4 (3) of the Haryana Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964. File Photo
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The Haryana government has declared the historic Luhari Baoli, a 14th-15th century stepwell in Luhari village near Pataudi, as a protected monument and archaeological site.

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Amit Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of the Heritage and Tourism Department, has issued a notification to this effect on August 14 under Section 4 (3) of the Haryana Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964.

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Also known as Mughlaai Baoli, the stepwell is located in Luhari village in Jhajjar district. This historical structure is notable for its three-storey design, showcasing architectural elements characteristic of the Tughlaq dynasty.

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The baoli features six niches on either side, complemented by two stair bays on all levels, facilitating access to the well’s depths. The entrance to the well is adorned with a large pointed arch, emphasising the architectural style of the period. The well is octagonal and has a depth of approximately 40 feet.

Constructed using stone blocks, Luhari Baoli not only serves as a functional water reservoir but also stands as a testament to the engineering and architectural prowess of the time, said the Heritage and Tourism Department.

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Its design reflects the intricate craftsmanship and aesthetic sensibilities of the Tughlaq era, making it an important cultural and historical landmark, according to the notification.

Presently, the Luhari Baoli is a private property of Bhim Singh of the village.

To preserve the stepwell, the state government can enter into an agreement with the owner under Section 6 of the Act. Such an agreement may provide for government custody of the structure and regulate or restrict its use by the owner.

The notice is to be given to the state government in case the land on which the monument is situated, or any adjoining land, is offered for sale by the owner. The government reserves the right to purchase such land, or any specified portion of it, at its market value.

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