Why Haryana has shut down 11 sports nurseries

The Haryana Sports Department has ordered the closure of 11 sports nurseries across the state after inspections revealed that these were operating in violation of prescribed norms and were non-compliant with departmental requirements.

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Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam had earlier directed the department to prepare a comprehensive ground-level report on all sports nurseries operating in government schools and under Panchayat institutions in the state. The action was taken after a detailed examination of the report.

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Where are the closed sports nurseries located?

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The closed nurseries are primarily located in Nuh, Yamunanagar, Hisar and Bhiwani districts. The closed nurseries include: three sports nurseries operating in Government Model Sanskriti Schools in Nuh, a cycling nursery at Shaheed Parminder Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Tejli (Yamunanagar), a boxing nursery at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Arya Nagar (Gram Panchayat), Hisar, two football nurseries at Government Senior Secondary School, Gangwa, Hisar, two football nurseries operating under Masoodpur Panchayat, Hisar, and a boxing nursery and one volleyball nursery at GMSSSS, Bhiwani.

What irregularities were found during inspections?

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The departmental inquiry and field reports found several deficiencies and operational irregularities, including: absence of adequate equipment, non-availability of essential modern and basic training facilities for athletes, poor maintenance of grounds posing a risk of injuries to players, and significant discrepancies between the number of athletes recorded on paper and the actual number present on the field.

Will other sports nurseries also be inspected?

Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said that all other sports nurseries functioning across the state are being subjected to thorough scrutiny.

What action will be taken in case of irregularities?

Gautam said that if any shortcomings, negligence or irregularities are detected in any other sports nursery, strict action, including immediate closure, will be taken without delay.

The Sports Minister warned Deputy Directors and coaches that any laxity in the allotment, monitoring or regular inspection of sports nurseries would not be tolerated. Any officer or coach found negligent in the discharge of duties will face disciplinary and departmental action.

Has any incident taken place due to poor sports infra in the state?

Aman (15), a basketball player, died after a basketball pole snapped at Shaheed Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh on November 23, 2025. Similarly, Hardik Rathi (16), a state-level basketball player, died on November 25, 2025, while practicing at a basketball court in Lakhan Majra (Rohtak) after a basketball pole snapped. At that time, poor sports infrastructure became a major political issue.