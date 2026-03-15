Why Haryana is framing a policy on abuse in police custody

The Haryana Government has recently informed the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) that it is in the process of framing a policy for granting compensation in cases of human rights violations, injuries and deaths occurring during police custody.

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The state already has a compensation policy, notified in 2021, for cases involving torture and deaths of prisoners lodged in jails. This policy was framed on the directions of the Human Rights Commission. It provides compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh in cases of deaths caused by quarrels among prisoners, torture or beating by prison staff, negligence by prison officials or negligence by medical or paramedical staff. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh is awarded in cases of death by suicide.

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However, no policy previously existed to provide compensation in cases involving torture or deaths in police custody.

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What did the state government’s report submitted before the commission state about the draft policy on compensation for human rights violations in police custody?

A report submitted before the commission on March 11 on behalf of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi stated that a draft policy has already been prepared by the Home Department and sent to the competent authority for approval under the Rules of Business of the state government.

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The report stated, “…a draft of the policy has been prepared by the Home Department and submitted before the competent authority as per the Rules of Business of the state government for approval. The competent authority has referred the draft policy to the Ld Advocate General, Haryana, for legal examination and comments, if any, which are still awaited.”

It further said: “That after legal examination and approval of competent authority, the draft of the policy would also require concurrence of the Finance Department since financial implications are involved in the matter and thereafter, the policy shall be finalised by issuing a notification in this behalf.”

How did the commission respond to the steps taken to frame the policy?

The commission, presided over by Member Deep Bhatia, appreciated the efforts of the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, and the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home Department, for initiating steps to frame the draft policy. Earlier, on January 30, the commission had sought a report from the Chief Secretary regarding the formulation of such a policy.

Which case brought attention to the issue?

The issue came into focus following a case of illegal custody reported in Pinjore, Panchkula.

The case involved the unlawful arrest of an 18-year-old, Parvesh Sharma, despite a bail order in his favour. Sharma had been booked under the Arms Act on June 17, 2025, for celebratory firing and was arrested on June 25, 2025. Although he was granted bail, he was re-arrested on July 15, 2025.

The following day, a Kalka court declared his arrest illegal. Subsequently, a medical board, constituted by the court, revealed four injuries on Sharma while he was in illegal custody.

What action was taken against the police officials after the departmental inquiry?

The DGP, informed the commission on January 7 this year that Inspector Jagdish Chander (now retired) and Sub-Inspector Yadwinder Singh had been found guilty in a departmental inquiry.

Following the inquiry, Inspector Jagdish Chander was penalised with a two per cent reduction in his monthly pension for 12 months, while SI Yadwinder Singh was punished with stoppage of one annual increment with permanent effect.

However, the commission expressed displeasure over what it termed a minor punishment imposed on Jagdish Chander.

What steps did the Haryana Police take after the commission’s displeasure?

In response, the Haryana Police informed the commission that a “disagreement-cum-show-cause notice” has now been issued to him. In its order dated March 12, the commission directed the DGP to re-examine the penalty imposed on Chander.

What did the commission say about the denial of compensation to the victim of illegal custody?

In the case, when compensation was initially denied to the victim of illegal custody, the Haryana Human Rights Commission expressed strong displeasure at the reply filed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

In its order dated January 9, the commission observed: “It is unacceptable that state authorities seek to compel a victim of custodial abuse to undergo prolonged litigation for compensation, when the violations stand squarely established on record.”