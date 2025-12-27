Why Haryana is issuing unique IDs to farmers

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, in coordination with the Revenue Department, is working to create unique Farmer IDs under the Union Government’s Agri Stack initiative, a platform which aims to digitise agriculture, streamline service delivery and ensure that farmers receive government benefits in a more efficient, transparent and targeted manner.

Advertisement

What is Agri Stack?

Advertisement

Agri Stack is a Union Government digital platform that aims to bring together various stakeholders in the agriculture system — farmers, government departments, financial institutions, agri-tech companies, service providers and others — with a single framework.

Advertisement

The platform has been designed to use digital tools to deliver data-driven services, improve policy planning and enhance farmers’ access to government schemes and benefits.

Why is there a need for a unique Farmer ID?

Advertisement

As per authorities, presently, farmers’ data is scattered across multiple portals and departments, often leading to doubling, duplication, delays and errors in benefit delivery. A unique Farmer ID would act as a single, verified digital identity for each farmer, linking land records, personal details and scheme eligibility.

The initiative aims to reduce confusion, prevent duplication of beneficiaries, and ensure that benefits reach the right farmer, without unnecessary delays.

Farmer IDs have been designed to be universal and long-term, serving as a common identity across multiple schemes, departments and services.

In future, various benefits such as subsidies, income support, crop-related advisories and even some revenue services can be linked to the single ID.

Authorities claimed that the move was a step towards modernising agriculture, strengthening governance and ensuring that farmers received benefits through a single digital identity.

How many farmers have been registered so far?

As per official data, out of 20,35,496 farmers registered on the PM-KISAN portal, 41,139 farmers have been registered on the Agri Stack platform, as at Friday (December 26).

The registration drive is still in its early phase, and is expected to accelerate as awareness spreads and more camps are organised at the village level.

Which districts are leading in Farmer ID registrations?

The top five districts on the platform are Mahendragarh, Karnal, Rewari, Nuh and Kurukshetra. Officials attribute this to proactive district-level implementation, better awareness efforts and effective coordination between agriculture and revenue officials in the districts.

How is the registration process being carried out on ground?

The government has adopted a camp-based, village-level approach to ensure maximum farmer participation. Camps are being organised daily across the state to facilitate farmers’ on-the-spot registration, verification of records and awareness sessions to explain the benefits of Farmer ID.

What role do Agriculture and Revenue depts play in the process?

To ensure smooth implementation, officials from both the Agriculture and Revenue departments have been deployed on ground. While agriculture officials handle farmer mobilising and data collection, the Revenue Department verifies land records. The authentication and verification of record-of-rights data are carried out by the patwari concerned, ensuring accuracy and authenticity.

Why is land record verification important for Farmer IDs?

Land details form a crucial part of a farmer’s profile. Integrating verified land records with the farmer’s personal details ensures that benefits linked to land ownership or cultivation reaches the correct beneficiary. This process is expected to reduce disputes, eliminate fake or duplicate entries and plug leakages in government schemes.