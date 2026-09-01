Why has anti-encroachment drive been launched along Drain No. 1 in Panipat

Globally known ‘Handloom City’ of Panipat has a long pending issue of traffic jams. The city is located along NH-44 and to decongest the city roads is always a big challenge for the authorities here. Aimed to make the city clean and encroachment-free, streamline the drainage system and provide relief to citizens from waterlogging during the rainy season, the MC had launched a massive anti-encroachment drive along Drain Number 1, from Angel Mall to Kataria Land. But the people raised eyebrows over the MC’s drive and began opposing it. Now the MC decided to conduct the demarcation of the encroachments once again along the Drain-1 with the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) machine.

Advertisement

What is the purpose of the bypass?

Advertisement

The Panipat MC’s dream project is to decongest the traffic from Mini Secretariat to the Sector-11, 12 turn. The Drain-1 which is considered lifeline of the city, is around 120-140 feet wide on both sides. The MC has made a plan to construct a bypass of five kilometers on both sides of the drain. The bypass would start nearby Mini-Secretariat to the Mittal Mega Mall in Sector 25. MC Commissioner Pankaj Rao said the width on both sides of the Drain-1 is appropriate and viable for the construction of bypass, which will reduce the traffic load from the NH-44. The residents going to Sector 11, 12, Housing Board Colony, Sector 25, industrial sectors may opt for this bypass and they needn’t go through NH-44. The project is approximately worth Rs 200 crore, he added. The project would be completed in three phases and it would be enhanced three kilometers more towards NH-44.

Advertisement

What is the motive of the anti-encroachment drive?

To construct the bypass, the MC has conducted a detailed survey regarding the encroachment on both sides of the Drain-1. During the survey, the MC identified a total of 237 illegal encroachments on government land. The MC had served notices to all the encroachers and also appealed to the people to remove their encroachments on their own during a massive anti-encroachment drive on August 26 from NH-44 to Mittal Mega Mall. The drive continued for two days and a total of 80 illegal encroachments were removed.

Advertisement

Why did the people oppose the drive?

The residents along the Drain-1 started opposing the MC’s anti encroachment drive. Some ruling party leaders also came in support of these residents. The people alleged they were residing here for the last 20-30 years and no one came there to remove their houses. Now, the MC has initiated action and broken illegal constructions. They raised questions over the demarcation conducted by the MC officials and demanded re-verification and re-demarcation of the encroachments, as they were not clear about the demarcation.

What did the civic body decide?

Following the people’s agitation, the MC invited claims and objections of the people and held a special meeting over the issue, which was chaired by Mayor Komal Saini and Commissioner Pankaj Rao, Tehsildar Manoj Kumar along with other officials. It was decided in the meeting that all the claims would be re-verified and the demarcation would be conducted with the DGPS machine, so that there would be no confusion or misunderstanding.