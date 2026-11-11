Why has Masani barrage project triggered opposition in Jhajjar

AS many as 34 gram panchayats in the district have joined the growing opposition to the proposed diversion of "chemically contaminated" water from the Masani barrage in Rewari to Drain No. 8 in adjoining Jhajjar district, warning of serious environmental and agricultural consequences. The panchayats raised the issue prominently in a representation submitted to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday, bringing the controversial project back into focus.

What is the proposed project?

The state government has approved a pipeline project for water conservation and reuse of accumulated water at the Masani barrage. According to the gram panchayats, the project worth approximately Rs 219 crore will divert "chemically contaminated" water from the barrage in Rewari district to Drain No. 8 in Jhajjar district. The objective is to transport the accumulated water away from the barrage through the drainage network for conservation and reuse purposes.

How will the project be executed?

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Under the proposal, an underground pipeline stretching approximately 39 km will carry contaminated water from the Masani barrage to Drain No. 8. The pipeline will discharge the water into the drain, which is connected to the drainage network passing through various villages. According to the protesting panchayats, the contaminated water could eventually reach the Yamuna river. They said the contaminated water is accumulating at the Masani barrage over the past 15-20 years due to industrial effluents from the Dharuhera (Rewari) and Bhiwadi industrial areas (Rajasthan).

Why are the gram panchayats opposing it?

The gram panchayats argue that the project will merely shift the pollution problem from Rewari to Jhajjar instead of providing a permanent solution through scientific treatment. They apprehend that the discharge of chemically contaminated water into Drain No. 8 could adversely affect at least 100 villages and nearly 70,000 acres of agricultural land irrigated through the drain. They have also expressed concerns over the contamination of irrigation water, groundwater, agricultural soil and crops, besides the potential impact on the Yamuna river.

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What alternative was proposed earlier?

The panchayats have cited an earlier proposal submitted by the Public Health Engineering Department, Rewari, before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during a hearing in 2023. They claimed that the department had proposed treating the contaminated water for using it for agricultural irrigation. The estimated cost was around Rs 62 crore, with a completion timeline of 730 days. The proposal also mentioned irrigation arrangements for approximately 580 acres through agreements with farmers. Further, the NGT had directed the Irrigation Department to explore alternatives such as lift irrigation and sprinkler/drip irrigation systems for agricultural use of the treated water. These comparatively cheaper options were not pursued, and the government instead approved the Rs 219-crore pipeline project, they added.

What steps are the gram panchayats taking against the project?

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A delegation of the gram panchayats, accompanied by former minister and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister in Chandigarh, seeking an immediate halt to the proposed pipeline project. They also demanded a review of the Rs 219-crore project, reconsideration of the earlier Rs 62-crore treatment proposal and strict compliance with the NGT's directions. They also urged the government to adopt a permanent scientific solution to treat the contaminated water at its source rather than transferring the pollution burden to another district, putting villages, farmers, agricultural land and the environment at risk.