Why has stopping illegal mining been a big challenge for district admn in Yamunanagar

Stopping illegal mining has been a big challenge for the district administration in Yamunanagar district. Several departments, including Mines and Geology, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, the district police and Regional Transport Authority are making tireless efforts to stop illegal mining, illegal transportation of mining minerals and overloading in Yamunanagar district. Besides establishment of check posts, inter-departmental teams have also been formed to stop this unlawful lucrative trade. The Mining Department has also identified several villages as ‘sensitive’ due to their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities. However, the mining mafia remains active, often evading enforcement and continuing its operations.

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Which are illegal mining-prone villages in the district?

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The district administration has identified Kathgarh, Swabari, Bhagwanpur, Belgarh, Tajewala, Doiwala, Ballewala, Ibrahimpur, Mohidinpur, Tapu Majri, Bibipur, Nagli-32 and several other villages as ‘sensitive’. These villages are under close surveillance of the district administration to stop illegal mining activities.

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What are the sources of illegal mining?

A number of villages located near the Yamuna river and seasonal rivulets frequently witness illegal extraction of boulders, gravel and sand. The abundance of raw materials on the riverbeds throughout the year makes these locations attractive for mining mafias, who allegedly supply stolen raw mining minerals (a mixture of boulders, gravel and sand) to local screening plants. After processing raw mining minerals, the screening plants supply boulders to stone crushers. In addition to riverbed mining, illegal extraction was also reported on private agricultural land as some farmers lease out their land to mining operators for short durations in exchange for large sums of money, even in areas where mining was strictly prohibited.

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How many mining blocks are operational?

Currently, the district has two operational mining sites for boulder, gravel and sand along with three sand mining sites functioning under legal permissions. There are 32 legal mining blocks/quarries in Yamunanagar district. The remaining 27 mining blocks are lying non-functional due to a number of reasons, including due to coming to an end of the tenure of blocks and not depositing the fee of several blocks.

What is the reason behind illegal mining?

There is a need of raw mining material (a mixture of bajri, gravel and sand/BGS) to run the screening plants. This time, only two mining blocks of BGS are operational. Two mining blocks can’t cater to the needs of raw mining material of all screening plants. Therefore, the screening plants either have to purchase expensive raw mining material from outside of Yamunanagar district or they (some of them) have to steal the mining material from within the district. The screening plants supply gravel to stone crushers, which crush gravel to prepare bajri, core-sand and other items.

What action was taken?

The Yamunanagar district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Preeti and Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, has stepped up its efforts to curb illegal mining. Besides establishing 20 check posts across the district, eight inter-departmental teams have been formed to monitor illegal mining, transportation and overloading. As per Assistant Mining Engineer of Yamunanagar district Dr Rajesh Kumar, as many as 53 FIRs related to illegal mining were registered between January 1 and March 31, 2026. He said during the same period, the authorities impounded 260 vehicles involved in illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of mining minerals.