 ‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • ‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

Ishwar Singh had gone to village to review flood situation when he was confronted by angry villagers

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

Video grab.



Tribune News Service

Kaithal, July 12

Enraged over flood situation at Bhatia village in Ghula constituency in the district due to overflowing of Ghaggar river, residents opposed the visit of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh to the village. He was even slapped by a woman, a video of which went viral on social media. The MLA was in the village to review the situation of flood. Infuriated over his visit and questioned as of why he came here now.

In a video going viral on social media an angry woman can be seen slapping the MLA. She along with others can be heard asking the MLA “why have you come now”. The MLA was rescued by his PSO.

Ishwar Singh said he had gone to take stock of the situation, but some people started opposing his visit. “People were angry over a breach in ring bundh and high current of water that submerged the village,” the MLA said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said the incident took place at Bhatia village and so far the police have not received any complaint from MLA. They will take action if any complaint is received.

Around 40 villages affected in Kaithal

Around 40 villages of Ghula constituency in Kaithal district have been inundated due to overflowing of Ghaggar river and a breach in ring bundh at Bhatia village has inundated residential area of Bhatia, Khambeda, Sihali, Rattakhera, Parala and others. Administrative secretary of Kaithal district Vikas Gupta, MLA Ishawar Singh, DC Kaithal Jagdish Sharma, SP Abhishek Jorwal visited various villages and reviewed the situation.

One team of NDRF has been pressed into the services to rescue people and also ensuring supply of foods, drinking water to the villages which are cut off from other villages due. “Around 40 villages of my constuituency are affected with flood. One team of NDRF is there and we have demanded one more team of NDRF,” said the Ghula MLA.

#Kaithal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Punjab

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda admitted to hospital, son Maninder urges people not to believe rumours

5
Himachal

Rain no hindrance: Shimla boy ties knot with Kullu girl online

6
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

7
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

8
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

9
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

10
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Weather remained clear at most places in the region on Wedne...

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres at 4 pm on Wedn...

Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

Punjab objects to the release of additional water, pointing ...

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

The incident occurred on July 8; police register case under ...


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

After langar, SGPC offers free medical aid to flood victims

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Traffic restored on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Panchkula: Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Kejriwal seeks Centre’s intervention as Yamuna swells, says flood won’t send good message to world

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court refuses to condone nearly 28-year delay in challenging acquittal

Cops recover body parts from wooded area in north Delhi

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Crops on 5,500 hectares destroyed in Lohian block

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace