‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, July 12

Enraged over flood situation at Bhatia village in Ghula constituency in the district due to overflowing of Ghaggar river, residents opposed the visit of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh to the village. He was even slapped by a woman, a video of which went viral on social media. The MLA was in the village to review the situation of flood. Infuriated over his visit and questioned as of why he came here now.

In a video going viral on social media an angry woman can be seen slapping the MLA. She along with others can be heard asking the MLA “why have you come now”. The MLA was rescued by his PSO.

Ishwar Singh said he had gone to take stock of the situation, but some people started opposing his visit. “People were angry over a breach in ring bundh and high current of water that submerged the village,” the MLA said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said the incident took place at Bhatia village and so far the police have not received any complaint from MLA. They will take action if any complaint is received.

Around 40 villages affected in Kaithal

Around 40 villages of Ghula constituency in Kaithal district have been inundated due to overflowing of Ghaggar river and a breach in ring bundh at Bhatia village has inundated residential area of Bhatia, Khambeda, Sihali, Rattakhera, Parala and others. Administrative secretary of Kaithal district Vikas Gupta, MLA Ishawar Singh, DC Kaithal Jagdish Sharma, SP Abhishek Jorwal visited various villages and reviewed the situation.

One team of NDRF has been pressed into the services to rescue people and also ensuring supply of foods, drinking water to the villages which are cut off from other villages due. “Around 40 villages of my constuituency are affected with flood. One team of NDRF is there and we have demanded one more team of NDRF,” said the Ghula MLA.

