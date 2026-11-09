Why is bird poaching recurring theme during every winter at Nuh?

Every winter, as migratory birds arrive in Nuh, the poaching menace returns with them. The Wildlife Department has now booked four Akera villagers for allegedly trapping birds with nets at the Kotla-Akera Lake, reviving concerns over the district’s recurring bird poaching problem. Here are four questions on the case, answered.

What happened at the Kotla-Akera Lake?

Wildlife Inspector Krishan Kumar, posted in the Gurugram-Faridabad region, and his team were patrolling the lake on November 3 following a tip-off. They allegedly spotted four men setting up nets near the water, who fled towards a nearby forest on noticing the officials. Based on Kumar’s complaint, the Akera police have booked four residents of Akera village — Daud, Muzzi, Munna and Latif. The department alleged that the accused had been regularly trapping local as well as migratory birds in the area.

Why does the menace return every winter?

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The Kotla-Akera Lake attracts a large number of migratory birds every winter and is also home to several resident species. Officials say the arrival of winter visitors increases the risk of illegal hunting. Similar complaints were reported last year as well, and the department had been receiving repeated complaints about poaching, which prompted it to step up surveillance and patrolling around the lake.

Which law applies and what are the penalties?

The case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, under which hunting of protected bird species is a punishable offence. The Act, passed in 1972, defines hunting broadly to include capturing or trapping wild animals, which is why setting nets can attract action even if no bird is killed. After the 2022 amendment, general offences carry up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 25,000, or both; offences involving Schedule I species carry three to seven years and a fine of at least Rs 25,000.

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What happens next?

A police spokesperson has confirmed that the investigation is underway, and the case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Act. The department has intensified surveillance and patrolling around the lake. However, since the menace tends to resurface with the arrival of the migratory birds, the case raises fresh concerns over how effective efforts to curb the practice have been.