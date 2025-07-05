DT
Home / Haryana / Why is BJP choosing outsiders over Haryanvis, asks Hooda

Why is BJP choosing outsiders over Haryanvis, asks Hooda

Claims govt jobs, state contracts being awarded to outsiders
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File photo
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former CM, today claimed that the BJP’s inclination towards outsiders was compromising the rights and employment opportunities of state residents.

In state-level appointments, the BJP government has consistently preferred candidates from other states over local youth. “Not only government jobs, but also state contracts are being awarded to outsiders. The latest instance is the deputation appointment of a tehsildar from another state,” he said.

Hooda questioned whether Haryana's youth lack the qualifications to serve as tehsildars, lecturers, or SDOs. “Are there no competent contractors within Haryana capable of executing government work? Why, time and again, is preference being given to outsiders?”

“Various states enact policies to ensure employment for their local youth. However, Haryana remains the only state where the government actively frames policies to distribute local jobs to outsiders.” This, he pointed out, was a significant reason why Haryana now topped the country in unemployment rates.

While states, especially those ruled by the BJP, were making stringent rules to prioritise local candidates, including increasing questions on regional language and state-specific general knowledge in recruitment exams, the Haryana Government had removed such questions from its exams, he said.

The BJP revealed its anti-Haryanvi agenda when it diluted the domicile rules, reducing the requirement from 15 years of residence to merely five, he stated, adding that the BJP had secured power for the third consecutive term on the promise of providing 2 lakh permanent jobs. However, no recruitment process had been initiated so far.

He also said in the recent recruitment of civil judges, 60 of 110 posts were secured by outsiders. In the recruitment of Ayurvedic Medical Officers, which had been pending for 10 years, a list of 394 of 427 general category posts was released. “75% of those selected were from outside Haryana. Meanwhile, Haryana’s gold medallists and university toppers were left out,” he stated.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

