Why is Gurugram still extracting double its sustainable groundwater limit?

Water crisis in Gurugram has been building for decades, but fresh data from a NITI note on the district’s water status has renewed alarm over how deep the problem runs, from unchecked groundwater extraction to the near-total disappearance of the city’s traditional water bodies.

How much groundwater is Gurugram drawing right now?

Advertisement

Currently, Gurugram is drawing 194.6 per cent of its net annual groundwater availability, nearly double what the district can sustainably replenish. This is down from a peak of 232 per cent in 2009, but extraction has stayed above 200 per cent for most years since, including 212.77 per cent in 2024. By comparison, Haryana’s state-wide extraction rate is 136.75 per cent, and the national average is just 60.63 per cent, according to the note.

Advertisement

Why is Gurugram classified as a “dark zone”?

The Central Ground Water Authority designated Gurugram a “dark zone” since 2008, a category reserved for areas where extraction significantly outpaced recharge. Several blocks in Sohna, Pataudi and Farukhnagar fall in the red zone of overexploitation, driven by rapid urbanisation, high-rise construction and a construction boom that has continued largely unchecked for decades.

Advertisement

What happened to the district’s natural water sources?

Gurugram’s traditional drainage network, comprising the Sabi River system feeding into the Najafgarh basin, seasonal Aravalli creeks, and a web of ponds, johads and baolis, once slowed rainfall runoff and aided groundwater recharge. That network has eroded steadily. The district’s water bodies have shrunk from more than 600 in the mid-1990s to little more than 100 today, even as the civic authorities have revived some village ponds in recent years.

How is land actually being used in the district?

Agriculture still accounts for 67.78 per cent of Gurugram’s 1,25,400 hectares, compared with 18 per cent built-up area. The forest cover is just 1.90 per cent, wasteland covers 12.11 per cent, and water bodies occupy a mere 0.16 per cent, underscoring how little of the district retains natural water-absorbing capacity.

What is being recommended to fix the crisis?

The note lists several measures: promoting sponge pavements and permeable surfaces to boost rainwater infiltration, mandating rainwater harvesting in building bye-laws, restoring ponds and wetlands as flood-absorption zones, creating designated “sponge” zones in public spaces, and deploying mobile pumping units at flood hotspots during the monsoon. Officials have also been urged to revisit past flood-management studies to review what has and has not been implemented.