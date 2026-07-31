Why isn’t it raining in Haryana? IMD predicts relief from August 2

Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in Haryana on Thursday as rainfall failed to meet weather forecast predictions.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh Centre, hot and humid conditions will persist in the state for the next two days.

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“However, from August 2, there is a chance of rain,” said Surender Paul, Director, IMD Chandigarh.

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Paul added, “The monsoon is weak. It appears that it will rain as the sky turns grey, but it doesn’t. El Niño is the biggest factor.”

“El Niño occurs when warm water builds up along the coast of South America. This rise in ocean temperature changes air and cloud movements across the globe, which can disturb regular wind patterns. For India, this often results in a weak monsoon season. There are predictions that El Niño will impact the entire monsoon season till September,” he said.

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Paul pointed out that it is easier to predict the impact of El Niño at the national level, but it becomes difficult to factor it in for district-wise rainfall forecasts. “The neutral Indian Ocean Dipole is also not helping,” he added.

27 per cent deficient rainfall in Haryana in July

Meanwhile, since July 1, all Haryana districts except Faridabad, Kurukshetra and Palwal have received deficient rainfall compared to the long-term average. Overall, the state recorded 109.8 mm of rainfall against the normal of 150.5 mm, a deficiency of 27 per cent.

Sirsa recorded the highest deficiency at 74 per cent. Against a normal rainfall of 87.3 mm, the district received only 22.5 mm.

Rohtak and Jind recorded 66 per cent deficient rainfall each. In Rohtak, 55.5 mm rainfall was recorded against the normal of 163.2 mm. In Jind, it was 45.4 mm against 133 mm.

Ambala recorded 50 per cent deficient rainfall, followed by Hisar and Sonepat with 45 per cent each.

Panchkula and Kaithal recorded 44 per cent and 43 per cent deficient rainfall, respectively.

On the other hand, Palwal received 30 per cent excess rainfall. It recorded 176.7 mm against the normal of 135.6 mm. Kurukshetra received 166.6 mm against 138.5 mm, an excess of 20 per cent. Faridabad recorded 1 per cent excess rainfall.