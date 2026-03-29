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Home / Haryana / ‘Why issue warrants against farmers after 4 years?’ Ex-minister asks Haryana Government

‘Why issue warrants against farmers after 4 years?’ Ex-minister asks Haryana Government

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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INLD national patron Prof Sampat Singh has said the government should withdraw warrants against farmers in cases registered during the 2020-21 stir. Tribune file photo
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Former Haryana minister and INLD national patron Prof Sampat Singh has said the state government should withdraw all non-bailable and bailable arrest warrants against farmers in cases registered during the 2020-21 farmers’ movement.

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In a statement here today, he said at the conclusion of the farmers’ movement, a written agreement between the Centre and Samyukt Kisan Morcha stipulated that all cases filed against the farmers in connection with the three farm laws and during the agitation would be withdrawn with immediate effect.

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He further said a Hisar court had recently issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against farmer leader and Zila Parishad representative Sandeep Dhiranwas, and bailable warrants against about a dozen farmers, including farmer leader Anil Gaurchi. During the agitation, farmers had peacefully protested against a minister in Arya Nagar over the new farm laws. A case was allegedly registered at Azad Nagar police station through a minister’s associate.

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He said after four years of the case being registered, warrants had now been issued against the farmers. Reopening old cases to target farmer leaders was a conspiracy aimed at silencing them, he alleged, adding that recently the farmers had been agitating over crop losses, damage caused by broken drains, and non-availability of fertilisers and seeds.

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